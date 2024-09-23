Chappell Roan chose not to endorse Harris—and her fans aren’t having it

Chappell Roan is stoking outrage among some of her left-wing fans, who are slamming the singer-songwriter’s rationale for not endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate.

In an interview with the Guardian published on Friday, Roan said she doesn’t “feel pressured to endorse someone” because “there’s problems on both sides.”

“I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote—vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city,” she said, adding that her top issue this election year is trans rights, because “they cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”

Roan’s comments quickly divided the internet, with people equally quick to rebuke and defend her.

“I’m tired of artists like Chappell Roan profiting off of queer and drag culture and then refusing to do the bare minimum when it comes to standing up for LGBTQ+ rights because she’s probably afraid of getting cancelled by a small portion of the internet or is just uneducated,” wrote one person over the lack of a Harris endorsement.

“Chappell roan is an embarrassment to lesbians,” echoed someone else in another viral response. “You can’t borrow from drag aesthetics and embrace your sexuality and then pretend the party that would criminalize our happiness is the same as the one who protects it.”

“Oh chappell… I was defending you every step of the way but i cant defend this bb this is so ignorant,” replied another person.

“One of the dumber things I’ve read today,” wrote someone else. “I was a fan too.”

Roan previously turned down an invitation to perform at the White House’s Pride celebration this year, but initially considered attending and reading poetry in support of Palestine instead.

And her comments are nothing new: in an interview with Rolling Stone, prior to President Joe Biden dropping out, she stated, “I don’t have a side because I hate both sides, and I’m so embarrassed about everything going on right now.”

She later told the magazine that “it’s more important than ever to use your vote” and that she feels “lucky to be alive during an incredibly historical time period when a woman of color is a presidential nominee.”

While her recent, similar comments have drawn the ire of some left-wing fans, other fans have jumped in to defend the pop star.

“I don’t understand why we pressure entertainers and musicians to endorse a specific party,” said one person. “Of course they should use their voice for good but it’s not their job.”

“She’s extremely political and this quote is cherry picked out of context,” argued someone else, who referenced Roan’s pro-Palestine advocacy. “She’s criticizing the engine of celebrity endorsement and asking us to engage directly.”

Another person similarly invoked her pro-Palestine stance, stating: “chappell roan they will never make me hate you never.”

