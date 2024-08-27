‘Only took two weeks to make’: Family spends $50 on Whataburger big box. Is it worth it?

In 2022, Whataburger launched its Big Box. The box is intended to feed a large group of people for a fair price.

TikToker Mandy (@selflovejourneyvlog17) recently garnered interest in the Whataburger Big Box after she and her group ordered it. Her video showcasing it was viewed over 220,000 times.

The box comes with 10 burgers and toppings like lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles. In addition to hamburger toppings, the box also comes with condiments like ketchup, mustard, and mayo. Mandy says her group paid $50 for it.

In the app, the deal starts at $47.99. Customers can pay extra for things like cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.

What other boxes can customers get?

Customers also have the option of purchasing the double meat box. It’s essentially the same thing, but the burgers come with two patties as opposed to one. And the cost is $61.99.

And for $83.99, customers can get 72 wings. Unlike the hamburger boxes, the WhataWings box already comes with french fries.

Mandy told the Daily Dot she ordered the big box from a location in San Antonio, Texas. Although the box starts at $50, she says their total came out to around $62 because she added fries.

Mandy says she discovered the box while perusing the app.

“I needed all of food for my large family. I think it’s super convenient for large families, birthdays, or even little parties. It comes with everything in it. It’s great,” Mandy told the Daily Dot. “I would buy it again for sure.”

Many viewers agreed that the convenience made the boxes worth it.

“I bought 6 of these boxes for my [son’s] graduation party. It was so convenient because I didn’t have to prepare food. Just grab a burger and go,” one viewer shared.

“I love this, great to take to the beach or a park for a picnic!” a second concurred.

Whataburger wait times

Others joked about Whataburger’s long wait times.

“It took 2 hours to get this lol,” one joked.

“Only took two weeks to make,” another quipped.

One of the big reasons for Whataburger’s lengthy wait times is that all of its burgers are made-to-order.

Has Whatabuger’s quality declined?

Viewed also levied complaints about Whataburger’s quality, claiming it has declined. Whataburger fans, especially Texans, have made similar complaints across social media in recent years.

In 2019, Whataburger sold its majority controlling stake to a Chicago-based investment firm, BDT Capital Partners. Customers have blamed this move on the alleged declining quality.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whataburger via press email.

