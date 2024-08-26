‘That looks bomb’: 5 Publix shopping tips from TikTok that you’ve got to try

With more than 1,300 stores, Publix is among the top 10 grocery retailers in the U.S. But even if you’re a regular, you might not know all the insider tips to get the most out of your trips to the grocery store.

And in the age of TikTok, these tricks are blowing up.

Here, we’ll break down five Publix shopping hacks that will help you score the best, healthiest deals and make your grocery runs smoother… and more fun.

Check out the Publix veggie plate

TikToker Dev (@devmoon4) shared a viral hack for getting a box of food for just $4.79 at Publix.

“Publix, y’all always be doing me right,” she says, holding up her packed to-go order. She unboxes the meal to reveal a generous veggie plate with corn, mashed potatoes, potato wedges, two rolls, macaroni and cheese, and a side of gravy.

“Look at how much freaking food this is,” she exclaims. “So I have food to eat for [expletive] days.”

The video, captioned “Publix you’re forever in my heart,” had many viewers amazed at the price.

In the comments, Dev further explained how to purchase the dish, writing, “Just say you want a veggie plate and just get whatever side looks good to you!”

Here’s how to improve a Publix sandwich

TikToker @iamlexupnextb posted a video sharing a new sandwich recommendation from Publix. Instead of the standard sub bread, the TikToker suggests getting their made-from-scratch white bread, known as ‘mountain bread.’

“I’m about to put y’all on to one of the best sandwiches y’all can get, and I ain’t talking about Subway,” she starts. “Go to Publix, get a sandwich on mountain bread. Not the sub bread, which cuts up your gums.”

Her recommended sandwich includes turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cucumbers for crunch, all atop the aforementioned mountain bread.

Another secret she suggests is adding fried onions, which she buys from another part of the store specifically to add to her deli sandwich.

In the comments, viewers were eager to try it, with one writing, “You might be on to something.”

Don’t use this part of the shopping cart

In a viral TikTok video, a Publix shopper warns against putting groceries in the child seat section of shopping carts.

TikTok user @rantz_raves starts the video by focusing on a typical shopping cart. He opens the child seat and says, “Don’t put your groceries here. Kids sit on this with dirty diapers—it leaks out. I’ve seen it happen.”

The video quickly went viral, horrifying audiences.

One viewer commented, “Omg that is my Purse HOLDER! I did not think of this in my life and I’m a mother!”

Another added, “That has never crossed my mind until today. I’m glad stores still provide those sanitizing wipes.”

Concerns about the cleanliness of shopping carts aren’t new. According to a Washington Post article, a 2012 study found that 72% of grocery carts tested positive for some form of fecal bacteria, likely from children with dirty diapers, cross-contamination from raw meat, or bird droppings in parking lots.

Eat healthy with this affordable Publix salad

TikToker @butterflymegg posted a video expressing her appreciation for the freshly made and cheap salad she gets at her local Publix in Florida.

“Guess how much this salad was?” she asks. “It’s the Italian salad from Publix, made fresh right in front of me. It has lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, pickles, onions, jalapeños, green peppers, cucumbers, salt, pepper, oil, and vinegar. Guess how much? She’s heavy.”

“$6. $6 for this,” she continues. “That’s all I wanted to say, bye.”

Her video sparked a conversation about affordable and healthy meal options available at grocery stores in the U.S., with many citing Publix as a place where one can pick up a healthy and affordable meal.

A viewer in the comments shared another Publix salad hack, writing, “I buy Publix salads and use the ingredients…for other meals. All the prep work is done!”

Buy groceries directly from the store, not Instacart

A TikToker went viral after revealing a $77 markup on her Instacart order from Loblaws.

TikToker Sophia Kokolakis (@sophiakokolakis) shared her shock in the video, saying her groceries cost $221 on Instacart but only $144 in-store.

“Wow, this is the first time an Instacart delivery person left the receipt,” she said.

In the comments, shoppers suggested using grocery store websites for direct orders to avoid upcharges.

Loblaws, for instance, offers discounts and delivery via DoorDash, while Publix, Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger also provide delivery without product markups.

In essence, while Instacart offers convenience, it often comes at a significant cost. Shoppers who prioritize savings might be better off buying groceries in person or ordering directly from grocery store websites.

