Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A Walmart worker calling out a “creepy” toy that is being sold at the store, a ransomware gang claiming that it hacked a Planned Parenthood branch , an author saying that a BookTok influencer scammed him , and how the internet reacted to the viral “Hawk Tuah” girl launching a podcast .

After that, the trending team shares with you who was the “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a web_crawlr shirt.

A Walmart employee shared just how skeeved out she’s getting by a new toy being offered at the retailer. Officially, it’s called Thready Bear, but the Walmart worker, along with her viewers, are getting “Threaty Bear” vibes from it .

A ransomware gang hacked a Planned Parenthood branch and is threatening to release files from the organization next week.

An author is crying foul after he says a BookTok influencer “scammed” him out of $600 he paid her to promote his books. He says he never received the videos he was promised—and now the influencer’s account is defunct. What happened?

Hawk Tuah Girl has announced her next endeavor . Admittedly, the podcast has a pretty good name.

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

IN A VIRAL VIDEO, A TENANT SAID SHE FOUND 80,000 OF WHAT KIND OF INSECT IN HER APARTMENT’S WALL?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: AutoZone worker who told the internet he’s not a mechanic

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A shopper is absolutely tired of being held up at self-checkout machines and suggests stores should implement restrictions on who can use them .

🍺 This Outback Steakhouse bartender went viral after sharing a short montage of her workday that reveals her earnings at the restaurant chain .

🚢 Across several platforms, Carnival Cruise customers have been sharing hacks for how to sneak alcohol onto the cruise ships . However, the cruise line is catching on.

🌮 In a viral video, a Taco Bell customer says a worker replaced her nachos with cinnamon twists without her consent.

🛋️ Costco has become famous on the internet for its generous return policy. So it shouldn’t be shocking that a woman returning a couch after using it for three years has got a lot of attention.

☕ A woman says she was blocked from buying an unhoused person a cup of coffee . The worker who blocked her cited store policy.

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

Shohei Ohtani’s dog, Decoy, did the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium!