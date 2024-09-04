Hawk Tuah Girl launches podcast on Jake Paul’s network: ‘Worst headline you’ll read today’

Delete all your podcasts. Trash all your audiobooks. Press on that Spotify icon and click the X. Why? Because, friends, there’s only one true source for all your listening needs from here on out.
“Hawk Tuah” girl is starting her own podcast.
Hawk Tuah Girl announces ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast
Yes, Hailey Welch, famous for saying a sentence, announced on Monday that she’ll be hosting a program called—what else—Talk Tuah.
I know what you’re thinking: on NPR, right? Nay, dear reader. Rather, Ms. Tuah’s new program will be launching with all-around quality guy Jake Paul’s sports betting company Betr.
“I’m Haliey Welch,” she says in the announcement video. “A little while ago, my life took a complete left turn, and it changed forever, and along the way, I realized that everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. Well, now, it’s my time to talk. Check out my podcast every week, Talk Tuah, where I’m sitting down with the coolest guests and having actual conversations with them.”
The show already has an official YouTube channel for those who don’t want to miss a sliver of this content. No word yet on who the guests will be, but time shall tell.
The internet reacts to Hawk Tuah’s podcast
You know who probably has thoughts about this? The internet, I reckon.
Keep an eye out for more news about Talk Tuah. For instance, do we think she’ll say the line?!
