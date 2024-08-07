‘They’re starting to rip’: Woman returns couches at Costco after using them for 3 years

Costco has become famous on the internet for its generous return policy. While most stores only allow a brief window for returns, Costco guarantees returns of almost every product it sells. A woman put the return policy to the test by returning her her couches after three years of use.

Costco’s generous return policy means that if you have purchased an item and are no longer satisfied with it, you can likely return it to the store. It doesn’t matter how many days, weeks, or years have passed since your original purchase.

Upon discovering this, internet users began to share their wildest successful returns to the chain. For example, one TikTok user claimed they were able to return a mattress after five years of use. Another stated that, during their time working at Costco, someone returned a full playset to the store from years prior. They said they no longer needed it because their kids “grew up.”

A couch return, 3 years later

In a video with over 7,000 views, Jasmen Reyes (@jasmenreyes_) explains how she came to return a Costco couch after three years of use.

According to Reyes, she learned about Costco’s generous return policy via TikTok. Seeing that her couches were beginning to rip, she says she decided to take the opportunity to buy some new couches and return the old ones. She clarifies that she loved the couches. However, the fact that they were coming unstitched told her that it was time to get new ones.

She says she first called Costco to ensure this was possible. While the store initially told her that it was, she says she had trouble processing the return.

“They did tell us we could return them. But when we got there, the manager that was there today said that they do not do returns on furniture,” she claims. “We basically had to tell them that we called, and they did tell us that we could return it.”

Reyes says the manager then pointed to a mark on the couch from where her son had drawn on it. Reyes says she let the manager know that that was not the reason for the return. She says she told the manager the return was instead due to the aforementioned unstitching.

Eventually, Reyes was able to secure the refund and purchased new couches.

“Why buy new ones if they accept returns,” she later wrote in a comment. “Ive had couches up to 10 years before these and never ripped. Their quality sucks if they ripped in 3 years. Dont be mad I did a return.”

In the comments section, users sounded off about Costco’s generous return policy.

“I know a ton of people are saying this is wrong but companies do offer warranties like Nike if you didn’t know,” shared a commenter. “We did return some shoes as they were defective and got our money back after a year.” Nike’s policy states that returns are only valid for 60 days after purchase.

“What most people dont know is that all returns are logged. If the algorithm notices a pattern of abuse the member is banned FOR LIFE and the member has no right to appeal. *Former Costco Supervisor,” added another.

“My son just did it with not an issue!” exclaimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media request form and to Reyes via Instagram direct message.

