‘Ain’t that bad for a random Thursday morning’: Bartender shares what she makes in a day at Outback Steakhouse

An Outback Steakhouse bartender went viral after sharing a short montage of her workday that reveals her earnings at the restaurant chain.

The video was posted by TikTok user Caylee Stone (@cayleexstone) on July 11. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at a typical Thursday morning shift.

The video begins with Stone pouring a blue drink into a tall glass, accompanied by an on-screen caption that reads: “What i make on a thursday morning as a new bartender at outback steakhouse.”

She then shows herself opening bottles of beer, but the slow nature of the shift becomes apparent as Stone admits, “It’s literally so dead. I got excited that I was making a drink, and it was just strawberry lemonades.” A quick pan around the restaurant reveals mostly empty tables.

How much she made during the weekday morning shift

After the quiet morning shift, Stone reveals the fruits of her labor. “Didn’t have another table, clockin out with $87 for the morning,” she shares. “Mow onto the floor for night shift. Iykyk [If you know, you know].”

The clip has since racked up close to 300,000 views. Viewers shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One commenter noted, “87 really aint that bad for a random Thursday morning at a dinner restaurant.”

Another user shared, “I don’t miss my thursday mornings there the lunch crowd was terrible.”

This isn’t the first time Stone has shared her earnings on TikTok. In a previous video, she documented her shift on what she described as “a slow Monday.” She revealed that she made $63.

Responding to one commenter, Stone revealed that she’s only been bartending at Outback for about three weeks. However, she previously worked as a server there for almost a year.

Stone’s video is part of the TikTok trend of workers sharing their earnings

Similar clips have been posted by employees across various industries. A Waffle House server revealed how much she made in tips. Another worker went viral after bragging about their weekly earnings at McDonalds.

In another instance, a Subway franchise owner broke down his earnings and expenses. And, most recently, a Walgreens employee shared his hourly wage.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Caylee Stone via TikTok comment and to Outback Steakhouse via press email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.