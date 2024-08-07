‘We’re out of that’: Taco Bell customer says worker replaced her nachos with cinnamon twists without her consent

In a TikTok, a Taco Bell customer (@callme_barbrie) complains about how “everything has become so damn ghetto.” This was after she received cinnamon twists instead of nachos. She says the drive-thru worker didn’t ask her if he could substitute.

In her video, which she posted on July 30, the customer explains that she ordered a Cantina Chicken meal.

These meals come with Taco Bell’s chips and cheese, according to the fast food restaurant’s website.

However, she says, when she looked in the bag to check for her hot sauce, she saw cinnamon twists instead.

“I’m like, ‘Um, excuse me, sir, I think you gave me the wrong order,’” she says.

Since the Taco Bell location was out of chips and cheese, the employee gave her cinnamon twists.

“How do you just replace somebody side item with whatever you think they should get because y’all don’t have it?” she asks. “Usually, when you go and order something and they don’t have a certain item that’s a part of your meal, they’ll tell you, like, ‘Hey, you know, we’re out of the chips and dip or whatnot… But he didn’t say none of that.”

The customer says she doesn’t even eat cinnamon twists.

“Now I’m mad because I could have got a different meal,” she says.

Viewers say arbitrary substitutions are on the rise

While this happened at Taco Bell, several commenters shared similar experiences at other fast food restaurants.

“I went to Panera and they ran out of the bread that comes with the soup,” one user shared. “They gave me a [fucking] Gogurt. Haven’t gone back since.”

“Chipotle was out of chips and gave me little tiny containers with lil oranges instead,” another wrote.

“Every fast food place like that,” another said. “I don’t understand why they can’t tell you at the window they out so we can decide if we want it or not or let me choose my substitute.

The Taco Bell customer also complains about establishments that don’t automatically give customers their receipts or change.

“This shit is getting so ghetto,” she says.

She did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. We’ve also reached out to Taco Bell.

