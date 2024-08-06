‘And with a full cart?!?! Bffr’: Shopper demands age limit on self-checkout machines, say most people don’t know how to use computers

A shopper is absolutely tired of being held up at self-checkout machines and suggests stores should implement restrictions on who can use them.

In a viral TikTok that has racked up over 1.2 million views, user Grace Fanikos (@thatpa_grace) apologetically made the suggestion.

“I’m gonna be mean for a second,” the woman began in the clip. “There should be an age limit for self-checkout at grocery stores.”

The argument in favor of an age limit on self-checkout

“I’m sorry, I love you people,” she continued. “But it’s meant to be quick and speedy and you guys don’t know how to use a computer.”

In the comments section, many appeared to agree with the woman’s sentiments.

“I’ve never agreed more,” user aI wrote.

Some viewers said they’ve experienced frustration at the grocery store due to long lines at self-checkout. They aired complaints about other annoying self-checkout behaviors as well.

“And with a full cart?!?!” user Emmateves1123 wrote. “Bffr.”

“The amount of people that refuse to read and even look for issues to their problems, before asking an employee for help, when doing self checkout baffles me,” one user said.

Is this aimed at the elderly?

Though it was not directly stated, many intimated that the content creator’s displeasure is aimed at elderly people.

“My fave is when all the elderly are lined up at self checkout going snail pace but the regular lanes are open without a wait,” wrote one user.

“I had an old man stand on the other side of the self checkout I was using for what felt like 5 minutes just staring at me,” one user added. “Then asked ‘are you going to scan my stuff or what?’ Sir I do not work here!”

Previous complaints about self-checkout

Grace is not the first to use TikTok to air out concerns about shoppers who use self-checkout lines slowly or poorly.

One Walmart shopper curated a slideshow that chronicled gripes she has with shoppers. The list included those who struggle while using self-checkouts.

The store also allegedly implemented a program that limits access to self-checkouts to customers who pay for a subscription to its store, per one TikToker’s viral video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace Fanikos via TikTok comment and direct message for more information and comment.

