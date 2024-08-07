‘Carnival not playing’: Viewers think Carnival Cruise caught on after sneaking-in-alcohol hack went viral

Across several platforms, Carnival Cruise customers have been sharing hacks for how to sneak alcohol onto the cruise ships. See this Reddit thread, for example.

However, TikToker @travelwithnelda says the cruise line is catching on.

On July 30, the Carnival Cruise customer shared a video of cruise security thoroughly searching two 12-packs of soda. Here’s a Reddit user asking how to sneak alcohol with this method one year ago.

Here’s another Reddit user asking how security checks soda packs.

“Carnival not playing,” the customer wrote on her video of Carnival Cruise security.

The TikTok has over 1.8 million views.

What is the soda hack for sneaking alcohol aboard a Carnival Cruise?

A popular Reddit post puts it out there: “Could someone carefully open the 12 pack, take out the soda, replace with cans of beer, and then reseal it? Would they be able to detect that?”

For a while, apparently, this went undetected.

“Y’all put all y’all secrets online like them ppl not watching,” @travelwitnelda wrote in the caption of her TikTok. “They hip to y’all game. Next they gone stop allowing y’all to bring 12pks onboard.”

Several viewers agreed.

“All because people don’t know how to not share on social media,” another said.

“I don’t know what people thought was gonna happen when they posted all tips and tricks online,” another commented.

“Once I see it on social media I know not to try it,” another shared.

“I just went on a cruise 7/13-7/22 & we had cans of pop but they didn’t check ours,” another wrote. “Ik they already caught on to that listerine bottle trick.”

Other viewers expressed frustration over the tight security.

“Why do they even care so much like dang,” one user wrote. “You paid to be on the boat being pressed about liquor is just so extra.”

“I’m just going to have to risk it bc I’m not paying almost $500 For alcohol,” another commented.

Carnival Cruise sells drink packages for about $74 per day, according to the cruise line’s website. When a customer purchases a drink package, they can get up to 15 drinks every 24 hours.

“Just buy the drink package if you can’t go a few days without drinking, and if you can’t afford it, maybe try something else for a vacation,” one viewer commented.

What is Carnival’s alcohol policy?

Carnival Cruise responded to the Daily Dot with a summary of its alcohol policies.

“Guests are prohibited from bringing alcoholic beverages on board with the following exception – at the beginning of the cruise during embarkation day only, guests (21 years of age and older) may bring one 750-ml bottle of sealed/unopened wine or champagne, per person, in their carry-on luggage,” the cruise line said.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.