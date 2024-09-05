A person holding a pile of money next to Donald Trump with his mouth open. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the top left corner.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: an exclusive report about Trump whining about spending $100 million in the election thinking he was facing President Biden, why images claiming Elon Musk has a robot girlfriend have gone viral, 10 times Ella Emhoff’s style was extremely on-trend, and an Amazon customer getting trapped in their house after a driver left a package in their front door. 

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you. 

See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🤧 THE BIG WHINE
‘I spent $100 million fighting Joe Biden’: Trump laments Harris swap at Moms for Liberty summit

We’ve got an exclusive report from inside the far-right parental rights group’s annual gathering.

READ MORE

🤖 TECH
Does Elon Musk have a robot girlfriend?

Did Musk manage to create a robot girlfriend? Some posters online are claiming he did—though not very seriously. The images behind the claims are clearly not real.

READ MORE

👗 VIRAL POLITICS
10 times Ella Emhoff’s style was extremely on-trend

Every election cycle has a stylish it-girl. This time around, it’s Ella Emhoff.

READ MORE

📦 WTF
‘It’s been 3 hours’: Amazon customers get trapped in their house after delivery driver leaves package in front of door

An Amazon customer posted a viral video saying she was trapped inside her house after the delivery driver left her package right outside the front door

READ MORE

Deplatformed, a web_crawlr column

By David Covucci
Politics & Technology Editor

Maga army below donald trump and polls

Trump’s online army is heading to the polls—to work

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍽️ This woman took her friend out for a free dinner and drinks thanks to a secret shopper appHere’s how to get on it

💳 “Never open a store credit card, this is why,” a woman says in the beginning of her viral video, which has attracted a ton of attention online

💻 A woman says her local coffee shop started charging customers to use their laptops at the store. Her video left TikTok users divided in the comments section. 

🏡 In a viral video, an Airbnb host shared the “weirdest” rule she includes in her rental contract—something she had to include after her guest did something unexpected

🚗 Do you check to see if the child lock is on when you get into an Uber or Lyft

🥣 A woman’s quick stop at Olive Garden to pick up soup to go turned into an unexpected rollercoaster of emotions as she tried to figure out whether she got played by the cashier.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

HAVE YOU EVER QUIT A JOB

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Celebs they’re just like us 😂

