We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: an exclusive report about Trump whining about spending $100 million in the election thinking he was facing President Biden, why images claiming Elon Musk has a robot girlfriend have gone viral, 10 times Ella Emhoff’s style was extremely on-trend , and an Amazon customer getting trapped in their house after a driver left a package in their front door.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

We’ve got an exclusive report from inside the far-right parental rights group’s annual gathering.

➤READ MORE

Did Musk manage to create a robot girlfriend? Some posters online are claiming he did—though not very seriously. The images behind the claims are clearly not real .

➤READ MORE

Every election cycle has a stylish it-girl. This time around, it’s Ella Emhoff .

➤READ MORE

An Amazon customer posted a viral video saying she was trapped inside her house after the delivery driver left her package right outside the front door.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Trump’s online army is heading to the polls—to work

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍽️ This woman took her friend out for a free dinner and drinks thanks to a secret shopper app. Here’s how to get on it .

💳 “ Never open a store credit card, this is why ,” a woman says in the beginning of her viral video, which has attracted a ton of attention online.

💻 A woman says her local coffee shop started charging customers to use their laptops at the store . Her video left TikTok users divided in the comments section.

🏡 In a viral video, an Airbnb host shared the “weirdest” rule she includes in her rental contract —something she had to include after her guest did something unexpected.

🚗 Do you check to see if the child lock is on when you get into an Uber or Lyft?

🥣 A woman’s quick stop at Olive Garden to pick up soup to go turned into an unexpected rollercoaster of emotions as she tried to figure out whether she got played by the cashier.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER QUIT A JOB ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Celebs they’re just like us 😂