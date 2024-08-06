‘Intellishop and Bestmark are legit ones’: Woman takes her friend out to a free dinner and drinks thanks to secret shopper app. Here’s how to get on it

Secret shoppers masquerade as regular customers to observe a business and restaurants. Through an app, they can add reviews of the food, and quality of service, and receive payments in exchange. A woman shares how her friend covered her food through her secret shopper app in a video with over 543,000 views.

TikTok user Cecilia Garcia (@ceci4450) sits in a restaurant with a table full of food. “When you’re unemployed and broke but your friend uses her Secret Shopper app to take you to dinner,” she reveals in the text overlay. Then, the content creator unveils her friend sitting across from her.

Viewers in the comments section revealed the apps they use to secret shop.

What are secret shopper apps?

According to the Google Play Store, Secret Shopper allows users to “make money by assigning shops and entering surveys on the go! The free Secret Shopper app provides our registered shoppers with the flexibility and convenience to work from their Smartphone.”

The Daily Dot recently reported on a woman’s secret shopping adventure at Costco. In the video, she revealed that her assignment was to audit the workers overseeing the sample booths at her store. In another report, a secret shopper said a McDonald’s worker was rude to her.

There are different places to sign up to become a secret shopper. To sign up for Secret Shopper, you have to select the country you’re located in and fill out the application. Apps include IntelliShop, BestMark, and Gigspot.

What are the best secret shopper apps?

In the comments, users asked for advice on the best secret shopper apps. Other viewers offered testimonials for the apps they’ve personally used.

“OK but what app,” one user said.

“wtf is this and how do i do it,” another asked.

“Intellishop and Bestmark are legit ones. I’ve used them for years. They do pay out after, but I’ve never not been paid as long as I follow the shop directions/get required photos/etc,” one viewer wrote,

“I use Bestmark for free car washes and other things,” a second commented.

“I’m a big user [of] Gigspot. I’ll get reimbursed for meals all the time,” a third stated.

In the comments section, Garcia revealed that her friend signed up on Secret Shopper.

Can a secret shopper take someone with them?

It all depends on the company, the assignment, and their policy. Some companies don’t allow you to bring children on assignments. However, if the company permits it, it’s up to the shopper whether they want someone to accompany them. “Choosing whether or not to bring someone along on your mystery shopping assignment is entirely up to you. In some cases, it could be the smartest thing do to. In others, it may be best to handle the assignment on your own,” per BestMark.

The Daily Dot reached out to Garcia via TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.