‘SUBSCRIPTION BASED SITTING’: Woman says coffee shop is charging customers who bring in laptops to work on them. Viewers are torn

A woman says her local coffee shop started charging customers to use their laptops at the store. Her video left TikTok users divided in the comments section.

Sidnye (@sidnyenikole) posted an image of the membership tiers now available at a coffee shop called Bedford Studio in New York City’s West Village neighborhood. She explained her problem with its new system.

“If you thought living in New York City was expensive, now we must pay to take our laptops out at coffee shops. That’s not free anymore,” she says.

She then breaks down the pricing for customers to use their laptops at Bedford Studio.

“This place is charging $10 a day, $30 a month, or $300 a year for you to be able to use your laptop, that you pay for, and sit there in their cafe to use their WiFi,” Sidnye says.

She adds that she completely understands when a coffee shop requires customers to buy something in order to sit at the eatery and work on their laptops. But, in her opinion, the subscription service goes too far.

“So on top of the drink that was $9, you have to pay one of these prices to be able to use your laptop,” she says.

“I did not know the local coffee shop was turning into Soho House,” she jokes at the end of the video. Soho House is an international social club that costs up to $5,250 for an annual membership.

But while some of Sydnye’s complaints may be fair, Bedford Studio is clear about its mission. In addition to being a regular coffee shop, customers are also encouraged to use the establishment as a co-working space.

The collective aims to create a place where members can have “access to connect with new people.” Memberships give customers access to the workspace, as well as product discounts, and invitations to member events.

Viewers are divided

However, Sidnye and many of her viewers were not impressed by Bedford Studio’s mission as a co-working space and community center.

One person referred to it as, “SUBSCRIPTION BASED SITTING.”

Another said, “I mean I get it if [you’re] using the WiFi, facilities & taking up space the whole day. But the pricing is kinda wild.”

“I’m going to Starbucks or the Library,” someone else shared.

But while many viewers were not on board with it, others felt that too many customers take advantage of working in cafes. They said that coffee shops have a right to limit the amount of time and space customers take up at the store.

“Bedford studio is basically a wework, not a [regular] coffee shop,” pointed out one user.

“Good!! I hate getting coffee only for the regular laptop users to have them all occupied with a 5 hour old latte,” another person said.

“Don’t agree with the amount, but the sentiment is true. Laptops have ruined many coffee shops,” said a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bedford Studio and Sidnye via email for further comment.

