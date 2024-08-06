‘I would have never thought people could or would do that’: Airbnb host shares the ‘weirdest’ rule she includes in rental contract

After renting out her Airbnb property, the host shared a viral video explaining the rule she had to implement after her guest did something unexpected.

Ashley (@built.with.class) has gained over 23,000 likes on her TikTok, and added an on-screen caption saying this is the “weirdest Airbnb rule I had to implement as a host.”

To start her video, Ashley says, “I like to think I’m reasonable for the most part,” when it comes to rules at her Airbnb property, “but I have a weird rule.”

She begins to explain how she recently had a guest who checked into her home for 3 weeks, and left the house in an “amazing state.”

“5 stars all the way,” she adds, “no issues.”

‘It’s ridiculous we have to do this’

However, she said the problem started when she received her electric bill. “The guest not only set up an electric vehicle station, which usually is expensive,” but was also “mining crypto,” she says.

When Ashley discovered this information, she says she immediately checked the outdoor camera footage to search for any clues she could find about the guest. “We don’t have internal cameras,” she quickly adds, “don’t everybody have a heart attack.”

“They were bringing out like 10 computers,” Ashley explains, “it was cheaper for them to rent a house to pay for that electricity.”

“My electric bill ended up being $1,500 for that 3 week stay,” she continues.

Before ending her video, Ashley says she contacted the guest through Airbnb in order to charge them for the electric usage. “I had to fight that on Airbnb but, that’s one of my weird rules,” she says. “You cannot mine crypto, or set up an electric vehicle station.”

“When you said “electric bill” I knew they had a whole crypto mining thing set up,” a user told Ashley in the comment section of her video.

Another mentioned, “Charging an electric vehicle isn’t expensive but I also have in my rules no crypto mining. It’s ridiculous we have to do this.”

What about car charging in an Airbnb?

Cars.com states that the cost to plug in an electric vehicle at home “will depend on the prices charged by your local utility company, including any daily time of use and seasonal variations, but the price will be consistent with the costs for any other appliance in your home.”

“According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” they continue, “the average U.S. cost for electricity in December 2022 was 16.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Ashley via TikTok direct message and email.

