10 Times Ella Emhoff’s style was extremely on-trend

Every election cycle has a stylish it-girl. This time around, it’s Ella Emhoff.

The stepdaughter of Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has caught the attention of both traditional and online media with her daring fashion choices and her well-spoken and supportive nature.

Ella was among many stylish figures at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last week. The 25-year-old—daughter of attorney Douglas Emhoff and film producer Kerstin Emhoff—has made a mark with her fashion before.

Ella Emhoff at the DNC in thom browne okay boygenius pic.twitter.com/pw51GrNCHG — sami (@samitakesphotos) August 21, 2024

Ella Emhoff doesn’t just talk the talk. She graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City. There, she majored in fine arts with a concentration in apparel and textiles.

In addition to designing knitwear clothing and accessories, many of which she shares on Instagram, Ella also models. In 2021, she signed with IMG models and has walked for Proenza Schouler, Maisie Wilen, Stella McCartney, and more.

Ella Emhoff picked a bright red Adidas by Stella McCartney look for her first #MetGala appearance. Follow live updates: https://t.co/tdF0MhPEik pic.twitter.com/98TvhS8Ke8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 13, 2021

She doesn’t just recognize trends—she sets them. The second daughter has proven that she can rock anything from festival wear to high fashion and does it flawlessly.

Here are just some of the times Ella Emhoff proved she could forecast and nail some of fashion’s most fun trends.

1. Before she was in the spotlight, Ella already had a unique but trendy sense of style, as seen by her self-made crocheted granny square house coat.

The pink and green color combination, combined with the pattern, is eyecatching. It’s soft and sweet and a lot of fun.

2. The 2021 Miu Miu coat she wore for the inauguration went viral.

Ella Emhoff wore Miu Miu and Thom Browne to the inauguration (my two favorite designers). I officially love her. L pic.twitter.com/sJYCeeLNf3 — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) January 21, 2021

The tartan coat with encrusted shoulders and a pronounced collar caught the eyes of everyone watching the new second daughter at the inauguration. Underneath the coat, she wore a burgundy dress by designer Batsheva.

3. 2021 was also the year Ella made her Met Gala debut.

Ella wore an incredible matching set at the star-studded event. She paired a red Stella McCartney for Adidas bodysuit featuring sheer panels with matching baggy pants and sheer sneakers.

4. Ella has continued to show her textile savvy with amazing crocheted designs.

Ella doesn’t just have an eye for fashion but a talent for creating it herself.

5. Ella’s personal fashion gives a lot of insight into her personality while still being mindful of trends.

Ella never betrays her personality in her fashion choices, but she also plays with trends in really interesting and unique ways. It shows an appreciation for the larger construct of fashion while not being bogged down by it in every choice made.

6. Ella shows true versatility to her style.

Ella may be a bonafied part of the fashion world as both a model and designer, but her unique style also feels very accessible. For every high fashion moment, there’s also a very relaxed and natural one that shows there are many factors that go into which way she leans on any given day.

7. She brings natural beauty to every look.

One of the most striking things about Ella Emhoff’s look is that she’s all about natural beauty. In a world full of polished brows, she opts to let hers grow, sometimes embracing a unibrow and other times opting for a more manicured look. Unlike other models, she also doesn’t cover her tattoos when she’s on the runway, staying authentic to herself.

8. Ella proved she could meet the moment night after night of the Democractic National Convention.

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Ella gained attention for wearing the campaign’s much-discussed Chappell Roan-coded camouflage dad hats. She wore the hat with a Helmut Lang scarf top and pleated pants.

9. Ella was adorable in her Thom Browne suit, tearfully watching her dad speak on night two of the DNC.

The classically tailored look—a neat, white button-down and navy blazer with the designer’s signature armband—paired with Ella’s slicked-back hair and glasses suited her so well. She wore a proud smile throughout much of the night, shedding a few tears during dad Doug Emhoff’s speech.

10. Ella’s dress on the final night of the DNC had everyone talking.

Ella took the stage along with Kamala Harris’ niece and goddaughter to speak about family. She wore an asymmetric, off-the-shoulder pale blue and white gown with a drop waist. Instead of heels, she paired the look with black Mary Janes and white socks. Ella contributed the crocheted detail along the neckline to the piece, created by designer (and TikToker) Joe Ando.

