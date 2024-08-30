We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Trump reposting a graphic dig about Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton that backfired , an AI firm firing 1,000 contractors and sparking fears of a looming bubble burst , actress Aubrey Plaza being very relatable , and a roundup of some of the best instances of people asking ChatGPT to roast their Instagram .

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Sizzlin’ Scoops” shirt.

Former President Donald Trump boosted a series of memes and posts from supporters on Truth Social including one screenshot that included a crude dig aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

San Francisco-based Scale AI quietly laid off over 1,000 contractors, and the news has some people seeing the move as a canary in the coal mine for a potential AI bubble burst .

We’ve all been there .

The results are alternately hilarious and devastating, as the AI has no filter and thus tells it like it is, perhaps a bit too much .

IN A VIRAL VIDEO, A WOMAN SAID SHE FOUND SOMETHING DISGUSTING IN A CAN SHE WAS DRINKING OUT OF. WHAT WAS THE BRAND SHE WAS DRINKING?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

👂 A mom was brought to tears in the middle of Claire’s by a random woman after she got her daughter’s ears pierced there. You won’t believe what the stranger said to her .

🦷 Apparently there is a right and wrong way to use mouthwash . Are you using it wrong?

🍰 An attempt at reviewing desserts from Crumbl Cookies took an awkward turn for two TikTokers who weren’t happy with the Oreo cheesecake.

🚚 People online seemed on board with this driver’s decision to rent a U-Haul instead of paying a $350 deposit for a rental car.

🐕‍🦺 A person says a Lyft driver denied their ride because they had their service dog with them , claiming the driver’s choice violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

🛒 This Costco shopper took to TikTok to discuss the store’s new policy, which requires shoppers to scan their membership cards at the door. Some believe the new policy is completely fair .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

“Get a good look for yourself” 😭😭😭

















