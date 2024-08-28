Aubrey Plaza hasn’t watched her season of ‘The White Lotus’ because she couldn’t figure out how to log into Max

Physical media stans rejoice—we have a high-profile champion!

Aubrey Plaza was really good on season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus, Mike White’s satire of wealth and vacationing with it. However, there’s one person who hasn’t gotten to see how good Aubrey Plaza was: Aubrey Plaza.

Why hasn’t Aubrey Plaza watched herself in The White Lotus?

In a recent video interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Plaza admitted that she hasn’t seen her Emmy-nominated turn and why.

“I still haven’t, but I’m going to,” Plaza said. “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

“I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore,” Plaza added. “I ask them every time.” Amen, sister.

The interview remains consistent with Plaza’s prior views on streaming platforms. In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Plaza revealed that she gets “really angry” whenever she is forced to use one.

“I was trying to watch Top Chef Season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to f***ing get Hulu+ Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t,” she said.

She continued, “And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole Sopranos series, and then my husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.’”

Check out Plaza’s interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine below.

