‘Too many people were getting away with it’: Viewers defend Costco scanning memberships at the door after shoppers get turned away

A Costco shopper took to TikTok to discuss the store’s new policy, which requires shoppers to scan their membership cards at the door. Some believe the new policy is completely fair.

In an on-screen caption, creator TikTokDadTalk (@amitpande83) writes, “Costco member denied entry!” As of this writing, his viral TikTok has over 986,400 views and 5,200 comments.

The video begins with the TikToker recording as he pushes a shopping cart toward the store entrance.

What happened?

A customer ahead of the TikToker scans their card, and the greeter asks, “Do you guys have this person with you?” while pointing at a tablet screen. The customer says something inaudible, and the greeter replies, “Yeah, you guys have to wait for him. You can’t come in if he’s not with you.”

Then, she turns to the content creator and asks him to scan his membership card. “You can scan your card here,” she says while directing him to the machine. He does so and then thanks the worker for her help.

“Now, I just discovered that Costco is requiring people to scan their card when they come into the store,” he said after entering. “And the people in front of me were actually denied because they weren’t the primary cardholders.”

Ultimately, the man questioned the purpose of the policy.

“So what’s the point of having to scan into the store?” he asked. “When you go to check out, you need your card anyway. If you don’t show your card, and you don’t have one, you can’t buy anything. So what’s the big deal?”

Have you had to scan your costco card at the front entry yet? What is the real reason they reject you if you have a card? Lets say that it's a family members card, you are still buying items and bringing them money, so who cares if its not you. Im sure more people coming are legit and want to give the store money lol

In the comments section, many sided with Costco.

“I’m so confused by this new narrative?” user Chips & Salsa wrote. “When did people forget that Costco is a membership based store? That you have to be a member or added to a members acct to shop there like the Contract states?!”

“They are cracking down on card sharing cause certain demographics buy one membership and share it among their entire extended family,” user Stickboy321 said.

“You literally sign a contract that says only you can use your card, and then people still complain,” another viewer noted.

According to its website, Costco announced that it would be implementing membership scanners in its stores. It notes that all guests must be accompanied by a member to enter. The Daily Dot reached out to the store via contact form for more information. It also reached out to TikTokDadTalk (@amitpande83) via TikTok direct message and comment.

