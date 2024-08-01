‘They’re doing something wrong’: Crumbl customers ask for a refund after ordering Oreo cheesecake. They can’t believe the employee’s response

An attempt at reviewing desserts from Crumbl Cookies took an awkward turn for two TikTokers who weren’t happy with the Oreo cheesecake.

Hilary (@hilgirl19) and her friend Kierra recently purchased a box of four items from their local Crumbl, including the new Oreo cheesecake. While recording their review for social media, they found the cheesecake to be “disgusting” enough that it prompted questions over whether there was actually something wrong with the one they received.

“It’s not right, whatever it is,” Kierra says after spitting her bite out. “The top feels like it should be cold, but it’s warm.”

Trying it for herself, Hilary goes so far as to suggest it might be “rotten.”

Frustrated, they call up the store to ask what the deal was—while continuing to record for TikTok, of course.

The employee who answers confirms the cheesecake is supposed to be “chilled.” Hilary lets her know that theirs had not been.

“We just got one, and it kind of tastes rotten, in a way, and it’s warm? And it’s really gross,” she says. “I was wondering if there’s any way we could get a refund or something, just because we did pay extra for it.”

After a seemingly long stretch of silence, rather than specifically acknowledging the request for a refund, the employee takes a different approach.

“I hate to say this, but it is kind of just a gross cookie. It doesn’t taste good,” she says. “People come in and order, and I’m like, ‘No, do not get this.’”

Hilary and Kierra are noticeably shocked—and amused—by the response. They take that as an answer and promise never to order it again.

However, Hilary did upload the video and tagged Crumbl Cookies, noting that she would still like a refund.

What other customers say about the new Oreo cheesecake

Viewers seemed to be in support of that. Although their own reviews of the new Oreo cheesecake were mixed but leaned toward the positive.

“Our cheesecake one was good,” wrote @ariintherarri. “It’s just that crumbl locations are very inconsistent.”

“Wait no!! they’re doing something wrong bc mine didn’t look like that and it’s SO GOOD,” @someonespal agreed.

But another commenter claimed that “every review I’ve seen this week everyone hates the cheesecake Oreo one,” while another said they’d heard “people say it tastes sour.”

“It was so good I went back the next day and got another one,” @thefrenchiemomqueen admitted. “I think they made it wrong that’s wild.”

Unfortunately, the TikTok is also serving as a reminder to rank-and-file employees to be careful offering even well-intentioned advice to customers—you just might be recorded and put on the internet.

The Daily Dot reached out to @hilgirl19 via TikTok comment and to Crumbl Cookies via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.