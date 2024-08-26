If you’re looking for a brutal roasting of your Instagram account, look no further than ChatGPT.

ChatGPT may predict the downfall of humanity, but as it turns out, it’s also a catty little sass muffin. A recent social media trend has seen people asking ChatGPT to give an honest roast of their Instagram accounts.

The results are alternately hilarious and devastating, as the AI has no filter and thus tells it like it is, perhaps a bit too much.

(You couldn’t pay my fragile ego to do this. That’s all I’m saying on the matter.)

How can ChatGPT roast Instagram accounts?

How does one get ChatGPT to roast their Instagram? Well, if your self-esteem is too high, you can take the following steps:

Open ChatGPT on your browser or download the app. Create an account if you don’t already have one. Write ‘roast my Instagram feed in one paragraph,’ attaching a screenshot of your feed. (ChatGPT won’t accept direct links.) If you have therapy this week, you can ask the bot to ‘be meaner.’ (Optional, of course.) You can screenshot the response and share it to social media or via the ‘roast my Instagram feed’ Story template on Instagram.

What are some of the funniest ChatGPT roasts?

Anyway, what of the roasts themselves? Users have been sharing these brutal robot takedowns over the past couple of days, and it’s true trainwreck content.

That ChatGPT is truly the Jeff Ross of the robot world. Let’s take a look at some of its most scathing analyses.

1.

Asked ChatGPT to roast my Instagram feed…



Can confirm: AI does not hold back 😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QfUBPjVux7 — LUCE (@luceishere_) August 20, 2024

2.

I cannot handle this ChatGPT roast of my instagram profile ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/TsuUpNCqML — Lindsay (@lindzxjb93) August 20, 2024

3.

4.

i asked chatgpt to roast my instagram and now i wanna die or am i just pretending to be deep and brooding OH FUCK pic.twitter.com/aJnxOegTBQ — MOTHICA 💀🌹⏳ (@dearmothica) August 17, 2024

5.

Chat GPT roasted my Instagram feed 😅😅😅

SAVAGE pic.twitter.com/TUa453rURc — Ghida (@ghidaarnaout) August 20, 2024

6.

My Instagram profile roast by @ChatGPTapp is savage but accurate. pic.twitter.com/9OeTR7DuJO — Angel Santiago (@alsjr18) August 19, 2024

7.

Had ChatGPT roast my instagram and I’m crying at “it looks like hot topic threw up on your profile” and “grown man who still gets hyped over a blue cartoon character” 💀 pic.twitter.com/m1hkVR2AFb — 🤘🏻🦔🎵 (@NuMetalHedgehog) August 20, 2024

8.

That’s how ChatGPT roasts your Instagram feed💀 pic.twitter.com/hkyZsRP2JZ — Shivam Srivastava (@Urban_el_soul_2) August 21, 2024

9.

I asked chat GPT to Roast My Insta and this is the savagery they came up with. This is the worst bullying I’ve received pic.twitter.com/hkFXOVipur — Labhaoise (@labhaoise99) August 22, 2024

10.

chat gpt roasts my instagram pic.twitter.com/3ZkMBjlFLS — matilda ⭐️ (@l0vescals) August 24, 2024

11.

i asked chatgpt to roast my instagram page and i’ve never been so self conscious about my choices 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/AJ7VdoQKnU — 𝐦𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐤 (@Rydxr) August 24, 2024

12.

I did the roast my Instagram thing by ChatGPT and it’s actually nice? pic.twitter.com/I809ydKZoT — karlykauf (@karlykauf) August 21, 2024

13.

I asked chatGPT to roast my ig feed in one paragraph and damn the fucker didnt hold back 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/s1im5YCfju — Kiimmoy #ZUHACRAZYERA (@Kiimmoy) August 20, 2024

14.

I asked ChatGPT to roast my IG feed and she ate me up. pic.twitter.com/DRcSrT1icu — clint 🍉 (@dclintf) August 20, 2024

15.

I asked ChatGPT to roast my IG feed and here’s what it said: pic.twitter.com/3LpFCXIb7G — Tiana’s Foods Head Manager (@hecallsmePP) August 23, 2024

16.

ChatGPT is scary- I told it to roast my IG feed and it did that. pic.twitter.com/efiQ7t9nTi — HBK (@iamcjhart) August 20, 2024

17.

i asked chatgpt to roast illit’s instagram account and im so shocked 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RJGsY3poQK — iro하 (@98HOKAZONO) August 25, 2024

18.

I asked chatGPT to roast my instagram. 😭 pic.twitter.com/plCgwcTYUK — A Pimp Named Forge. (@Yorubaforge) August 25, 2024

19.

Did the “IG roast” trend with ChatGPT. Hysterical. Could have just stopped after the first line. pic.twitter.com/6JcFIWBEzc — Sean Eiler (@SeanEiler) August 21, 2024

20.

21.

I asked ChatGPT to roast my Instagram feed. Adding ‘one step away from being Carole Baskin’s style apprentice’ to my bio pic.twitter.com/IS3KJPu6Cj — beffshuff (@beffshuff) August 18, 2024

22.

Hopped on the ChatGPT ig roast trend. Thought this was funny. The accuracy pic.twitter.com/zntgoNAyyc — Forest Chump (@photosbyLane) August 20, 2024

23.

This chatGPT roast IG feed thing is hilarious. @ChatGPTapp pic.twitter.com/M1cdgsMnfT — SNA (@Hiii_SNA) August 21, 2024

24.

yall i asked chatgpt to roast my instagram feed and this is the response i got 😂



im 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZrT0LzezGo — 𝗚𝗼𝗱𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝘆𝘆 ꨄ︎ (@AllyyFindom) August 19, 2024

25.

This thing is supposed to roast you based on a screenshot of your Instagram….. and I just feel like it said the most sweetest thing ever said to me in my life entire life 😂😭💜 pic.twitter.com/pp61ODtpJk — Chani (@IntenselyMeRN) August 20, 2024

26.

I needed a laugh, so I asked CHAT GPT to roast my Instagram feed.



It did not disappoint 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qP54RCCKFR — 🇺🇸 Jennifer Ruth 🇺🇸 (@Jennifer_Ruth74) August 22, 2024

And finally, a sobering reminder about this sort of internet trend:

Maybe next time, we just roast each other analog?

