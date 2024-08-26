If you’re looking for a brutal roasting of your Instagram account, look no further than ChatGPT.
ChatGPT may predict the downfall of humanity, but as it turns out, it’s also a catty little sass muffin. A recent social media trend has seen people asking ChatGPT to give an honest roast of their Instagram accounts.
The results are alternately hilarious and devastating, as the AI has no filter and thus tells it like it is, perhaps a bit too much.
(You couldn’t pay my fragile ego to do this. That’s all I’m saying on the matter.)
How can ChatGPT roast Instagram accounts?
How does one get ChatGPT to roast their Instagram? Well, if your self-esteem is too high, you can take the following steps:
- Open ChatGPT on your browser or download the app. Create an account if you don’t already have one.
- Write ‘roast my Instagram feed in one paragraph,’ attaching a screenshot of your feed. (ChatGPT won’t accept direct links.)
- If you have therapy this week, you can ask the bot to ‘be meaner.’ (Optional, of course.)
- You can screenshot the response and share it to social media or via the ‘roast my Instagram feed’ Story template on Instagram.
What are some of the funniest ChatGPT roasts?
Anyway, what of the roasts themselves? Users have been sharing these brutal robot takedowns over the past couple of days, and it’s true trainwreck content.
That ChatGPT is truly the Jeff Ross of the robot world. Let’s take a look at some of its most scathing analyses.
And finally, a sobering reminder about this sort of internet trend:
Maybe next time, we just roast each other analog?
