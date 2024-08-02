‘Good for her’: Customer puts Lyft driver on blast for refusing service dog. Viewers side with the driver

A TikToker says a Lyft driver denied their ride because they had their service dog with them, claiming the driver’s choice violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines. However, viewers are siding with the driver in the comments.

In a video posted on July 27, Growing Gimli (@growing.gimli) shares a clip of a black SUV pulling away from the sidewalk where they stood with their service dog, Gimli. Text overlay reads: “So that Lyft driver would not take us because I have a service dog.”

“So yay for that lady. She completely denied us a ride. Thanks, Lyft,” the TikToker says. At the end of the clip, the TikToker shows a picture of Gimli wearing a vest that says “in training.”

In the caption, Growing Gimli writes, “Yay for following the ADA. This is what happens when the ADA doesn’t have teeth to enforce it.”

What does the ADA say about this?

For context, the ADA outlines that service animals must be allowed in all areas where the public is typically allowed. This includes restaurants, hotels, businesses, and public transportation. In this case, Lyft drivers are required by law to permit passengers to ride with their service animals.

Here’s where things get tricky: Lyft drivers are independent contractors. So, do they have the discretion to deny any ride they choose? Not quite.

According to Lyft’s website—similar to the law that requires all passengers to wear seatbelts—Lyft drivers still have to follow ADA laws, meaning they can’t deny a rider just for having a service animal.

If a driver does deny a service animal, Lyft’s policy is to permanently deactivate the driver’s account “if an investigation into the alleged denial verifies a wrongful denial.”

Viewers defend the driver

But surprisingly, despite Growing Gimli’s frustration, viewers are not as sympathetic.

“Good for her,” several users said.

“But remember, people have allergies and phobias. As a human, that should be respected,” another added.

Others pointed out that because Gimli is in training, OP’s dog may not be covered by the same ADA protections.

“If your dog is in training, it’s not covered by the ADA,” one commenter claimed. “Also, if they only provide comfort or support, they aren’t covered. It definitely sucks, though, and I’m sorry that happened to you and your dog.”

“The vest on the dog says in training; I don’t know if that makes a difference,” another said.

Are service dogs still ‘in training’ any different?

This is true. According to the ADA’s website, service dogs must have completed their training before they are covered by the law. However, this rule varies state-by-state.

Several viewers with service dogs are leaving suggestions for Growing Gimli in the comments, citing their own experience with ride-share apps.

“I have the same issue with traveling with my service dog,” a commenter said. “It’s a private vehicle, and they have the right to say no. I’ve learned to attach a note saying I have a service dog, and if it’s not okay, please cancel.”

“I usually call ahead if my pup is with me just to avoid this,” another wrote.

In the comments section, Growing Gimli revealed that they will be contacting local legal services.

“There are a lot of lawyers in my area going after companies for denial of service dogs and refusing to adhere to the ADA,” they wrote. “I’m calling them on Monday.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Growing Gimli via TikTok direct message and to Lyft via email for further comment.

