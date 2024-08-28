Former President Donald Trump boosted a series of memes and posts from supporters on Truth Social Wednesday morning including one screenshot that included a raunchy dig aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently…” reads a screenshot response to a photo of Harris and Clinton reposted by Trump.

The comment references ex-President Bill Clinton’s infamous sex scandal as well as a long-standing trope used against Harris—that she owes her career to her past relationships. One of the most frequently cited examples of this are attacks related to her relationship with California politician Willie Brown when she was 29 years old and he was 60.

The post has received 830 ReTruths and about 2,900 likes.

But it isn’t really clear what point the poster or Trump is making. Taking the response to its logical end would posit that if the two blowjobs impacted them both differently—as they both went on to successful political careers after, both served in the Senate, and both ran for president—Harris will defeat Trump in 2024, given Clinton lost in 2016.

It would’ve been easy to miss the raunchy repost while scrolling through Trump’s flurry of reposts. In addition to the blowjob joke, Trump amplified 28 other pro-Trump memes and responses from supporters.

Most of the memes were responses to Trump’s post about Nicole Shanahan concluding that Trump was being persecuted.

“I’ll admit I used to kind of roll my eyes when people claimed that President Trump was being ‘persecuted.’ I was looking at it through the distorted filter of the media,” Shanahan said in the video shared by Trump. “Well, I just completed my first cross-examination in our second New York Ballot Access case, where the DNC-aligned PAC attorneys questioned me like a criminal. OK, I get it now. Our justice system is clearly being co-opted and abused by nefarious people with malevolent political agendas.”

Replies to that post that Trump reposted included the blowjob post, a meme dubbing Special Counsel Jack Smith “Jackal,” a meme aimed at former President Barack Obama calling for “public military tribunals,” a meme of President Joe Biden and others depicted in orange jumpsuits and memes showing muscular images of Trump.

“The world will soon understand nothing can stop what is coming,” reads the text overlay on one of Trump’s reposts that depicts him in front of a glowing earth.

“Nothing can stop what is coming,” read a similar post showing Trump walking in front of dramatic blue lightning. Both slogans have their origin in the QAnon community.

