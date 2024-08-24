We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: how Eagles fans are reacting to Jason Kelce driving a Cybertruck , all the tea about which items resell best on Amazon , the internet’s obsession with whatever it was that fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants at the DNC, and a retrospective about Cheems , a beloved subject of Doge memes.

After that, Kyle has a new edition of ‘Meme History‘ for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

The former Philadelphia Eagle also displays his feelings about the Dallas Cowboys , bumper sticker-style.

“I used to sell pop tarts,” one TikTok user shared in the comments.

Was it a notecard, or toilet paper? The mystery persists .

You represented the worst of us and we loved you for it.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Hey Girl Ryan Gosling memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

