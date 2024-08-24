Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Today’s top stories are about: how Eagles fans are reacting to Jason Kelce driving a Cybertruck, all the tea about which items resell best on Amazon, the internet’s obsession with whatever it was that fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants at the DNC, and a retrospective about Cheems, a beloved subject of Doge memes.
After that, Kyle has a new edition of ‘Meme History‘ for you.
Until next time,
— K.D.
🛻 CYBERTRUCK DISCOURSE
Jason Kelce is driving a Cybertruck around Philly now, and some fans are ‘devastated by this news’
The former Philadelphia Eagle also displays his feelings about the Dallas Cowboys, bumper sticker-style.
💸 SIDE HUSTLES
‘It be the dumbest stuff that does the best’: Reseller says you can resell ‘almost anything’ you find at Ross on Amazon
“I used to sell pop tarts,” one TikTok user shared in the comments.
👖 CONSPIRACIES
So… what fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants at the DNC?
Was it a notecard, or toilet paper? The mystery persists.
🐕 IN RE-MEME-BERANCE
Remembering Cheems, the doge who just wanted a cheemsburbger
You represented the worst of us and we loved you for it.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Hey Girl Ryan Gosling memes
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
