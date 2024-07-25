‘What’s going on at Home Depot is insane!’: Home Depot shopper says $700 lawn mower is ringing up to $37

There seems to be a secret clearance sale on lawn mowers at Home Depot, and one TikToker claims she got one for nearly 95% off.

Question is, will it ring up that cheap at your local Home Depot? If you’re in need of a lawn mower and the hardware store giant isn’t too far away from you, it might be worth a try.

TikToker @emoneymakerr’s whole brand is sharing the excellent deals they find themselves or hear about through their Discord community. They’ve posted about $230 headphones that were 70% off at Target, how to get Chipotle for only a dollar, and computers that were on major clearance at Walmart.

So far, they’ve posted more than 120 videos, and their Discord community is 50,000+ strong.

Home Depot’s 90% off lawn mower steal

In a recent viral video, @emoneymakerr shared that Home Depot allegedly has some electric lawn mowers on clearance for excellent prices.

Now, an electric push lawn mower generally runs around $100 to $500, while a riding lawn mower runs $1,800 to $5,000. A 90% sale on one of those would be major, and @emoneymakerr says it’s happening at Home Depot.

“You guys, what’s going on at Home Depot is insane,” @emoneymakerr says.

In the video, a DeWalt mower, with albeit mediocre reviews, rang up to $37 at checkout. While the TikToker claims the tool normally costs $700, putting it at a 95% discount, in reality, it runs about $400, which is still an exceptional 90% off.

A highly rated Ryobi lawn mower that normally costs $500 rang up for $67—86% off. And a $450 E-Force lawn mower was on sale for $35.

These sound like better deals than what’s been offered on Black Friday in recent years.

How to access Home Depot’s lawn mower deals

@emoneymakerr specifies that if you want to get these deals, you’ll have to find an employee to price-check the items for you. Alternatively, @emoneymakerr said they have a Home Depot price checker in their Discord community.

The Daily Dot tried to test this method out online. The items were ringing up to regular price, so we couldn’t confirm the deals are legit or if they only apply to in-person shopping.

If you are in the market for a lawn mower, this is a worthwhile deal to at least try to get (just remember there are no guarantees).

And if it doesn’t work out, you can instead hold out for Wirecutter’s top affordable pick, the Honda HRX217VKA, or its more expensive alternative, the Ego LM2156SP. But if you’re just looking for something cheap that’ll get the job done, Facebook Marketplace is a good place to start.

The Daily Dot reached out to @emoneymakerr for comment via TikTok direct message and to Home Depot via email.

