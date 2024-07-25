‘It’s the only burger they cook to order’: McDonald’s customer shares what to order to ensure your burger is fresh

Have you ever pulled out of the McDonald’s drive-thru just to find that your Big Mac is cold or soggy? One TikToker shared a hack to help customers avoid this predicament, guaranteeing that you get a fresh burger every time.

In a clip of him ordering at the McDonald’s drive-thru, Steel Pan Guy (@steelpan.guy) asks the worker for a “Quarter Pounder meal dressed as a Big Mac.”

What is a Quarter Pounder?

For the uninitiated, the Quarter Pounder is McDonald’s only made-to-order burger. By ordering the Quarter Pounder with all of the Big Mac fixings, you essentially end up with a fresh Big Mac instead of one that’s sitting under the heating lamps.

Steel Pan Guy also asks the worker to put the burger seasoning on his fries.

In the comments section, viewers called his trick “genius,” with many saying they would try the order the next time they go to McDonald’s.

“I am getting this tomorrow!!! Thanks for the idea!!” one commenter said.

“I never thought to customize my McDonalds orders,” another added.

Others were skeptical if Steel Pan Guy’s hack would work at their local McDonald’s.

“Bro my McDonalds can’t get my normal order right. I’d end up with a normal Quarter Pounder in a Big Mac box,” one user said.

“Every time I order a regular meal in McDonald’s they get it wrong. I imagine if I order that,” another wrote.

McDonald’s workers weigh in

Unfortunately, some current and former McDonald’s workers crushed viewers’ dreams of a fresh Big Mac, claiming that their location doesn’t make any of the burgers to-order.

“Mmm idk if they changed their cooking preparations but when I worked at McDonald’s as a teen for 5 years, they were never cooked to order,” a commenter admitted. “They wouldn’t keep many in the warming drawer tho.”

“I’ve worked for McDonald’s…nothing is fresh. Except the lettuce and tomatoes,” another noted.

So how do you get a fresh burger?

Instead, they recommend asking for a burger with no salt or no seasoning—then, McDonald’s will have to make your order fresh since the burgers chilling in the warming drawer are made with their standard toppings.

Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz), popular TikToker and former McDonald’s corporate chef, also advised against straight-up ordering the Big Mac—but for different reasons. He says that a better bang for your buck is to order a “McDouble like a Mac.” Ordering your burger this way will supposedly save you at least $2.

The Daily Dot reached out to Steel Pan Guy and McDonald’s via email for further comment.

