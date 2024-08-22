So… what fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants at the DNC?

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stirred intrigue among conservatives after an item appeared to fall from her pants at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday.

In footage circulating across social media, Pelosi looks behind herself and at the floor after a small white object materialized on stage at the United Center in Chicago.

“What fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants at the DNC?” right-wing X user Tara Bull asked.

What fell out of Nancy Pelosi's pants at the DNC? pic.twitter.com/gmO804sfs1 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 22, 2024

The footage led to an influx of theories from prominent conservative figures, including many who believed that the item was a piece of toilet paper.

“Toilet paper fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pant leg when she walked onto stage,” Malaysia-based commentator Ian Miles Cheong said.

Toilet paper fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pant leg when she walked onto stage. pic.twitter.com/yOqCsJjHqn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 22, 2024

Users over on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, argued much the same.

“Nancy Pelosi’s double walked onto the stage at the DNC, and toilet paper fell out of her pant leg,” one QAnon supporter said. “Yes, you read that right. ‘Enjoy the Show.’ Q.”

Aside from the predominant theory, however, many used the opportunity to crack jokes.

“BREAKING: Watch how a list of stock tips drops out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants right before her speech,” the user Not Jerome Powell wrote, referencing allegations that Pelosi used her position in office to leverage the stock market.

BREAKING: Watch how a list of stock tips drops out of Nancy Pelosi’s pants right before her speech pic.twitter.com/LoYhce3MAW — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) August 22, 2024

Others said that the item was “the chloroform rag she used on Joe Biden,” while another said it was “a small baggie of powder,” cracking a Hunter Biden joke.

Unfounded claims that Pelosi was intoxicated at the DNC were also rampant online.

“LOL Pelosi was drunk AF and didn’t realize she had toilet paper in her pants,” the user Cali-Florida Patriot said.

LOL Pelosi was drunk AF and didn’t realize she had toilet paper in her pants pic.twitter.com/OyMDgI3doI — Cali-Florida Patriot 🇺🇸🐊 (@CaliPatriot20) August 22, 2024

A writer for the conservative blog Not The Bee went as far as to upload the clip in slow motion in an effort to identify the item. The blog also suggested that the item may have been a note card.

Yet despite the claims online, no definitive answer has revealed what exactly the object was.

