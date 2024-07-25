‘They can film here any time they want’: Worker asks woman to move car. She can’t believe how much he offers

A homeowner whose neighborhood is being used to film a movie posted a viral TikTok after a production assistant offered her a large sum to move her car.

TikTok user @blackgirlwithtools reached over 127,000 likes on her video. She added a caption that says, “They take these period pieces very seriously.”

To start her video, the TikToker records from her window as a man walks down her driveway into the street. She says the man is a production assistant and had just walked to her front door to ask if she could move her car down the street in exchange for $500.

Why were they willing to pay so much?

“Because the movie is in the 1980s,” she explains while moving the camera to show the car, “that Infinity didn’t exist.” She says the red Infinity was parked directly in view of the movie’s next filming scenes, and she needed to move it for six hours.

“I will stop complaining,” she says before ending her video. “They can film here whenever they want.”

The TikToker has turned off her comments and did not specify the name of the movie in her video.

How much do productions usually pay to film at someone’s house?

A user in the Reddit thread r/television mentioned, “I’ve had commercials film at my house and it is usually $1000-$1500 per day for the house. I would ask for $500 per day for the front porch.”

Another said, “Assuming you own the rights to the land, you can charge whatever. Worst they’ll do is back out. These projects have huge budgets; I’d gamble they can afford a much higher figure.”

What should you know about public filming?

Stack Exchange says if you’re worried about being filmed while walking down a street, “Most cities have permits allowing for the closing of city streets, sidewalks and other public areas for the purpose of filming.”

“There’s generally a nominal fee related to this. Production will often even have the option of hiring off-duty uniformed police to control both vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” the site continues.

The Daily Dot reached out to @blackgirlwithtools via email.

