Jason Kelce is driving a Cybertruck around Philly now, and some fans are ‘devastated by this news’

The fallout of the 2022 NFL season has left much in its wake—Jason Kelce’s cybertruck is just the latest example.

As a refresher, that’s the year Travis and Jason Kelce played against each other in Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the year of the Taylor cutaways, the complaints about the Taylor cutaways, and of course, Mama Kelce’s reign of overexposure.

Since that game, the two Kelce brothers have gone in very different directions, with Travis seemingly doing his darndest to corner the “oh, that’s obviously an athlete trying to act” market in Hollywood.

What has Jason Kelce been doing since his retirement?

Jason, on the other hand, retired after Super Bowl LVII, going on to become a commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football and enjoy time with his family. The two brothers also continue their podcast, New Heights. However, that’s evidently not all Jason has been using to pass his time.

Like many retirees in their ‘30s with too much money, Jason bought himself a cybertruck, folks! In a video posted by Instagram user corn_fed_in_philly, Jason’s truck was found parked on Sears Street in Philadelphia.

In the clip, Jason himself proudly shows off his “Calvin peeing on the Cowboys logo” bumper sticker as the filmer marveled.

Social media reacts to Jason Kelce’s cybertruck

Of course, with a cybertruck these days comes some less-than-savory associations, and some users are giving Jason the ol’ side-eye. “Why’d he get a cybertruck in the first place” asked a concerned commenter on the original post.

Jason Kelce apparently owns a cyber truck.

I am devastated by this news. — che.dhd ☭ (@relaxedfantast) August 20, 2024

jason kelce has a cybertruck. many of you are legally required to hate him now. https://t.co/8BtlYbxUcS — wes. (@DegenerationWes) August 21, 2024

finding out Jason Kelce owns a cybertruck is a real "never meet your heroes" moment https://t.co/6mETjdosym — George (@nothatcurious) August 21, 2024

I was hoping this would say, there's no way Jason Kelce has a cybertruck 😑 https://t.co/m4tYZGWfVK — Kera W (@stolionrocks) August 20, 2024

Jason Kelce driving a cybertruck makes so much sense https://t.co/PveG7YabfI — Hubbs (@AMHubbs) August 20, 2024

While the cybertruck news is nothing too explosive (unlike the cybertruck itself), fans are digging the sticker showing Kelce’s Dallas Cowboys hatred.

There's no way Jason Kelce put this sticker on his Tesla Cybertruck 💀 pic.twitter.com/pl1d664KpY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2024

“That’s the most Kelce sticker ever,” wrote one commenter.

“Once an eagle always an eagle,” said another X user.

Every time i see a cyber truck in Philly i think its Jason Kelce. — Parlay Partay! (@DreParlayBanga) August 21, 2024

So if you’re driving around Philly, keep an eye out for any cybertrucks—they just might contain a Kelce (and tens of thousands of dollars worth of faulty operational equipment)!

