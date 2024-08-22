Jason Kelce is driving a Cybertruck around Philly now, and some fans are ‘devastated by this news’

The fallout of the 2022 NFL season has left much in its wake—Jason Kelce’s cybertruck is just the latest example.
As a refresher, that’s the year Travis and Jason Kelce played against each other in Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the year of the Taylor cutaways, the complaints about the Taylor cutaways, and of course, Mama Kelce’s reign of overexposure.
Since that game, the two Kelce brothers have gone in very different directions, with Travis seemingly doing his darndest to corner the “oh, that’s obviously an athlete trying to act” market in Hollywood.
What has Jason Kelce been doing since his retirement?
Jason, on the other hand, retired after Super Bowl LVII, going on to become a commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football and enjoy time with his family. The two brothers also continue their podcast, New Heights. However, that’s evidently not all Jason has been using to pass his time.
Like many retirees in their ‘30s with too much money, Jason bought himself a cybertruck, folks! In a video posted by Instagram user corn_fed_in_philly, Jason’s truck was found parked on Sears Street in Philadelphia.
In the clip, Jason himself proudly shows off his “Calvin peeing on the Cowboys logo” bumper sticker as the filmer marveled.
Social media reacts to Jason Kelce’s cybertruck
Of course, with a cybertruck these days comes some less-than-savory associations, and some users are giving Jason the ol’ side-eye. “Why’d he get a cybertruck in the first place” asked a concerned commenter on the original post.
While the cybertruck news is nothing too explosive (unlike the cybertruck itself), fans are digging the sticker showing Kelce’s Dallas Cowboys hatred.
“That’s the most Kelce sticker ever,” wrote one commenter.
“Once an eagle always an eagle,” said another X user.
So if you’re driving around Philly, keep an eye out for any cybertrucks—they just might contain a Kelce (and tens of thousands of dollars worth of faulty operational equipment)!
