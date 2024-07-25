‘I’m confused if California Pizza Kitchen is like trolling people now?’: Woman orders mac and cheese from California Pizza Kitchen. She can’t believe what she received

A California Pizza Kitchen customer is genuinely wondering if the restaurant is trolling customers after seeing her to-go order of mac and cheese.

Recently, TikTok user Gremlin (@fumptruck) went mega-viral—even prompting a response from the company—after she ordered mac and cheese from the California Pizza Kitchen only to receive just the cheese. She literally got a container of melted cheese.

Fellow TikToker and California Pizza Kitchen customer Trisha (@trishywishy11) might be the yin to Gremlin’s yang. You see, Trisha received just the noodles after ordering mac and cheese.

“Where is the cheese? These are naked noodles,” she says, staring at the fork full of just noodles. “Show me the cheese. Where is it?”

Trisha clearly saw Gremlin’s video.

“I’m confused if California Pizza Kitchen is, like, trolling people now?” she asks.

Trisha’s video racked up over 244,000 views. Viewers also saw both mac and cheese videos.

“I’d rather get just the cheese,” one viewer shared.

“So you got the noodles that girl was missing?!” another joked.

“There is no mac or cheese,” another quipped.

The 50%-off noodles deal

Following Gremlin’s viral video, California Pizza Kitchen put out a 50%-off mac and cheese deal until July 31, as reported by KTLA.

“Hello everyone, Chef Paul here,” Paul Pszybylski, CPK’s vice president of culinary innovation, says in a TikTok video.

The video was posted to the California Pizza Kitchen’s official TikTok account and amassed 10.3 million views.

“I heard there’s been a little bit of confusion on how to properly make our mac and cheese, so I thought I’d send this video out nationwide to make sure everybody knew the proper steps. Since, recently, we gave one of our guests only half a mac and cheese, we’re gonna give all of our guests half off mac and cheese starting today through the rest of the month,” Pszybylsk adds.

Use the promo code “cheeseANDmac” to get the deal.

The Daily Dot reached out to Trisha via TikTok comment and direct message. The Daily Dot also reached out to California Pizza Kitchen via media contact.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.