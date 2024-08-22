‘It be the dumbest stuff that does the best’: Reseller says you can resell ‘almost anything’ you find at Ross on Amazon

TikTok is filled with bargain shoppers showing off their latest finds from discount stores. But some of those shoppers are hitting the stores for a more a specific purpose—reselling.

A recent video from Amazon reseller Sha Baker (@shashaw1) is drawing attention to the growing trend. As she claims, “You can literally resell almost anything at Ross on Amazon.”

In the minute-long TikTok, which has been viewed over 115,000 times, Baker has just stumbled upon what she describes as a “money maker” while shopping at Ross.

“Hello Kitty noodles,” she says, holding up a 6-pack of the instant ramen noodle cups branded with the Sanrio character. “I can’t make this stuff up, y’all. I just cannot.”

Piling up three boxes of the noodles, she estimates her total will come out to around $15, or $5 per box. At the time of publication, the same 6-packs are listed at upwards of $17 each on Amazon.

“IMO it be the dumbest stuff that does the best,” Baker captioned the video. “Make that money!!”

Why is Amazon reselling controversial?

Baker is one of many resellers who document their process on platforms like TikTok. There are also many, many more who simply buy up products in stores or on other sites and flip them at a higher profit without advertising what they’re doing on social media.

But while TikTokers who talk about their resale businesses and encourage others to get into the game focus on how it can be a good side hustle, there’s serious backlash against what they’re doing as well.

The argument goes like this: resellers buy up all the stock at their local discount stores, wipe out sales at places like Walmart, or even manage to snag all the best items at thrift stores just for the purpose of jacking up the price and making a profit of their own are essentially thwarting customers who shop at those stores because it’s all they can afford.

In theory, the purpose of stores that deliberately keep prices low or sell donated items is to serve lower income customers. So while there’s nothing illegal about purchasing these items for the sole purpose of reselling them, the ethics are up for debate.

Response to resellers remains divided

A number of Baker’s viewers asked her for more information, expressing interest in picking up reselling as a side hustle themselves—if they hadn’t already.

“Not me always buying crap I don’t need there when I could be reselling it,” joked one commenter.

“How do I start doing this? I need extra income fr fr,” wrote another.

“I used to sell pop tarts,” a third admitted. “Great money, extremely time consuming but didn’t fit with my lifestyle. My kids have so much going on, rarely time to source products.”

Others, however, were more than happy to express their frustration with Baker and other resellers.

“You guys are money hungry scalpers, just let people buy hello kitty things for regular price instead of scamming, get a job bruh,” another complained.

“I don’t buy food, beauty products, or anything that isn’t directly from the seller off Amazon for this reason!” wrote a further user. “I will not be someone’s side hustle.”

One commenter suggested that stores are going to increase their prices “if people like you keep it up and keep boasting and posting about your resale from Ross.” But Baker made her stance on the topic perfectly clear, responding, “I’m not sorry.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Baker via TikTok comment.

