Our top stories today are about: The “ Pentagon Pizza Meter ” and whether or not the theory can predict major world events, Trump’s VP pick Sen. JD Vance facing accusations of hypocrisy after photos of him cross-dressing were leaked, a man issuing a viral warning about a debit card scam , and an explainer of the “ And I Took That Personally ” Michael Jordan meme.

The Pentagon Pizza Meter theory suggests that an abnormally high number of pizza orders from Washington D.C. restaurants can predict major world events .

Photos of Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) wearing a yellow wig and a long flowing skirt are going viral on X, sparking accusations of hypocrisy given the American conservative movement is currently in a full-throated war against drag shows.

According to one TikToker, this sleight-of-hand scam poses a risk to anyone with a debit card , especially if they’re not paying close attention.

The “And I Took That Personally…” meme features an interview screenshot of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The image has been used to signify a tiny offense taken toward another party .

Film lovers are skeptical of Criterion’s pricey 40-film box set

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🐶 This woman tried to sneak her dog onto an airplane to save $250 in fees. Here’s how it went .

👛 If you’re traveling to Europe wearing fake designer bags you may face a hefty fine and a few years in prison . At least, that’s what this TikToker warns in a viral clip.

🍽️ How do Olive Garden workers pass the time? If a recent video is to be believed, it’s by playing a game called “ server bingo .”

✏️ In a viral video, a kindergarten teacher finds a new Target pencil case but urges parents to avoid buying it as it can be distracting to the class.

🥓 Shrinkflation has become a sneaky trend affecting everything from snacks to household staples, but consumers are catching on. A TikToker called out one major big box store for a recent change she noticed with the store’s microwavable bacon.

📦 This Amazon worker is fed up. Delivering packages in the heat is bad enough. But it gets worse, and they share all the reasons they should have called out today in this video.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail .

WOULD YOU SPEND $600 ON A MOVIE BOX SET?

Blake Lively on THAT Deadpool spoiler.

