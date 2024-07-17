‘As a teacher, I don’t want it’: Kindergarten teacher urges parents to avoid buying this Target pencil case. It backfires

A kindergarten teacher finds a new Target pencil case but urges parents to avoid buying it as it can be distracting to the class.

KBcrayons (@kbcrayons) has reached over 416,000 likes on her TikTok and added a caption explaining, “Target makes the coolest pencil boxes, but as a kindergarten teacher, it doesn’t help most students stay focused.”

To start her video, KBcrayons stands inside a Target in the “Back to School for Less” aisle and has a person record her as she picks up a Bubble Pop Pencil Pouch. The silicone pencil case is “designed with bubble pops on each side” that are commonly used as fidget toys.

She says to parents, “I know your kid is going to want these … but as the teacher, I don’t want it.”

KBcrayons says the pencil case distracts kids, and “they’re just gonna play with it.”

“It’s cool,” she adds, “I’ll give it that … but we don’t want it.”

“I don’t want it in the classroom,” she says with a smile before ending her video.

Can bubble pop fidgets be helpful?

Amazon states that bubble pop fidget items are a good tool for stress relief. The site says, “You can enjoy the sensation of endlessly popping bubbles with our innovative bubble fidgets. Simply push down each silicone bubble to make a popping sound, flip it and do it all over again!”

A viewer in the comment section of KBcrayons’ video told her, “Fidgets are great for ADHD kids who listen better with a hand activity. What do you suggest for that?”

“Silent Squishys where they can squeeze like a stress ball,” someone suggested, as a stress ball won’t make as much noise as the bubble pop pencil case.

Lifespan confirms that fidget toys are helpful for “children who are feeling overwhelmed in some way.”

“Using a fidget tool can help them focus their attention and energy into a calming fidget tool as a way to help relax, regulate and ground their bodies and minds,” it continues. However, it adds, “It’s important to note that they may not help with regulation and concentration at the same time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from KBcrayons via TikTok comment and direct message.

