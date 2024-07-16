‘I’m broke…what makes you think I got $55 for some gas?’: Amazon worker threatens to quit after she runs out of gas and is told to fill up out-of-pocket

This Amazon worker is fed up. Delivering packages in this heat is bad enough. But it gets worse, and they share all the reasons they should have called out today in this video.

Amazon worker PrettyUno (@prettyunotherapper) is inside what seems to be an Amazon delivery truck. They tell viewers about their terrible, no good, very bad day.

The text overlay already tells viewers just how much work she has cut out for her this day. “128 stops today, 255 packages,” it reads.

The TikToker then begins the video explaining that they had to wait two hours in line to get gas. The worker says that Amazon told her she had to pay for the gas and then get reimbursed.

To make things worse, the creator says is on the second day of their period, infamously one of the roughest days in the cycle. Then, PrettyUno finds out the sliding door on the Amazon truck isn’t working, meaning they have to drive around with the doors open. And the cherry on top, it’s hot outside and the back of the truck where packages are is not air-conditioned.

“B*tch, I’m broke. B*tch, I’m eating chips and water today for lunch. I don’t even have lunch money. What makes you think I have $55 for some gas?” the creator rants. “And b*tch I’m already not in the mood I’m on my second day of my period, B*tch. I should have called out like my mama told me to.”

The video has over 3,000 comments and over one million views as of Sunday morning.

Viewers in the comments section were sympathetic to PrettyUno’s Amazon worker struggles.

“I swear we need days for our period. it’s so serious,” says one comment.

“Amazon was the reason I got my Cdl, worst job ever,” another wrote.

“Lmaooo this the second vid i done seen today about being fed up workin with amazon,” sympathized another.

The TikToker also mentions that they only get paid $20 an hour and might as well work at McDonald’s since that’s what they also pay and at least they are in A/C. According to Amazon’s site, “…Amazon ensures competitive pay for these critical positions. The average pay for customer fulfillment and operations roles is currently over $20.50 per hour, a more than 50% increase over five years…”

The DailyDot has reached out to PrettyUno for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Amazon via email.

