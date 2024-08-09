pepperoni pizza (background) google maps business listing for a pizzeria (inset)

VasiliyBudarin/Shutterstock @RealBenGeller/X (Licensed)

Can the Pentagon Pizza Meter theory predict war?

The tastiest predictor of the worst world events — but is it real?

Photo of Lindsey Weedston 

Lindsey Weedston

Memes

The Pentagon Pizza Meter theory suggests that an abnormally high number of pizza orders from Washington D.C. restaurants can predict major world events.

Interest in the theory was revived in August 2024 when former New York legislator Ben Geller noted that a local pizza chain was significantly busier than usual, according to Google, while tensions were building in the Middle East.

Pizza meter theory tweet monitoring restaurants and bars in D.C.
@RealBenGeller/X

The theory has earned meme status across social media platforms, especially among politically-minded users. It took on a whole new life after TikTok heard about it.

What is the Pizza Meter Theory?

This long-running hypothesis is based on the idea that D.C. politicians, high-level military officers, and other Pentagon operators are hard at work while war is breaking out or other important events are unfolding, they can’t leave their desks, and they need pizza to keep them going.

Pizza meter theory tweet predicting war between Iran and Israel.
@RealBenGeller/X

People in white shirts and loosened collars work late, get hungry, and are much too busy and important to microwave something, so their assistants call up the nearest place that delivers.

The theory is pervasive enough that you’re likely to see allusions to it while the term “WWIII” is trending on Twitter.

Okay, but is the Pentagon Pizza Meter Theory real?

Internet users have supported the Pizza Meter Theory with screenshots of Google searches that show local restaurants labeled “extremely busy” or “busier than usual” just before news breaks about international incidents. In 2024, it was boosted yet again when Papa John’s got “busier than usual” just before Israel fired missiles into Iran on April 18.

Of course, the idea of reliably predicting historical events via pizza sales is not a science, and no scientific studies exist that find a definitive correlation between the two. Social media users have also accused one another of Photoshopping screenshots to support the theory.

Do Pentagon employees order out more when there’s a lot of work to do, just like the rest of us? Probably. Will monitoring the activity of the Pizza Hut closest to the building protect you from nuclear strikes should WWIII finally arrive? No.

Many have pointed out how ‘The Pizza Meter’ Wikipedia page was taken down on April 2, 2024, though not because the government had it deleted. Wiki editor Reywas92 wrote, “This is one person’s anecdata that got some very brief attention, not a verified or meaningful phenomenon as the article puffs it up to be, and not something notable deserving of a standalone article. People order delivery when they work late, so what?”

In Body Image

Pizza Meter Theory origins

In January 1991, just after the launch of Operation Desert Storm, the Chicago Tribune interviewed the owner of multiple Domino’s franchises around D.C., Frank Meeks, who claimed that he could predict global incidents by the sudden spike in delivery sales at his restaurant.

Meeks told the Los Angeles Times that the single-night delivery record for the CIA back then was on Aug. 1, 1990, the day before Iraq invaded Kuwait, kicking off the Gulf War. He added that a similar surge in pizza deliveries happened in December of 1998 during the impeachment hearings of former President Bill Clinton.

The story took off, reaching CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who was a Pentagon correspondent in the early 90s.

“Bottom line for journalists: Always monitor the pizzas,” he joked.

Pizza meter theory tweet with a screenshot of an article on its origins.
@joshmaycpa/X

Rumor has it that the U.S. government directed the Pentagon to diversify their food orders rather than getting it all from Domino’s, and to send people to pick it up rather than relying on delivery. Regardless, the trend seemed to continue, evidenced by another Frank Meeks interview with the Washington Post in 1998.

Spread to TikTok

TikTok got wind of the Pizza Meter Theory in 2024, particularly after a couple explainer videos went viral in April. Popular account @the.law.says.what created a post laying out the theory for their followers on April 13 and gained close to a million views.

@the.law.says.what The infamous Pizza Meter #fyp #news #pizza #food #interesting #wow ♬ original sound – Maclen & Ashleigh

By the next day, users like @wilsonwhisk were making meme videos of people freaking out over news of high D.C. pizza sales.

Examples

Pizza meter theory tweet over news that Israel attacked Iran.
@lbjfancamcoop/X
TikTok video with Walter White screaming under a Google screenshot showing high Papa John's activity.
@lbjfancamcoop/X
Doge meme about pizza meter theory.
@lbjfancamcoop/X
Tweet reading 'The column of dominos, pizza hut, and doordash drivers going to the Pentagon parking lot tonight must be longer than the Wagner column advancing on Moscow right now.'
@lbjfancamcoop/X
Pizza meter theory tweet showing 'busier than usual' spikes on August 3, 2024.
@MssrBeauregard/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Memes Papa John’s Pentagon Pizza wolf blitzer
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot