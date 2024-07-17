‘It was literally just 3 slices’: Shopper accuses Target of changing serving size on bacon to scam customers

Shrinkflation has become a sneaky trend affecting everything from snacks to household staples, but consumers are catching on. A TikToker called out Target for a recent change she noticed with the store’s microwavable bacon.

TikTok user Alyson Mary (@alysonmaryy) posted the video on July 10. In it, she says that Target reduced the number of bacon slices in a pack.

“Target changed their microwavable bacon from 15 to 10 slices and then kept it the same price,” she says.

To add insult to injury, she alleges the serving size was also arbitrarily altered. “And then they tried to put the serving size as two slices when it was literally just three slices. So just letting you guys know,” she says in the video, which has since racked up over 144,100 views.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyson Mary via TikTok comment and to Target via press email.

Other examples of shrinkflation

The comments section of the video is filled with commenters giving their own examples of recent instances of shrinkflation:

One commenter noted, “Betty Crocker cake mixes now have less ounces per box but they kept all instructions for the cake the same so now the texture is different.”

Another shared, “Dr. Pepper too, their 6 packs were 591ML and now they are 500ML and the same price.”

A third wrote, “The classic pink and green mascara went from .12 ml to .10 ml same price!!!”

“Hillshire farm made their turkey slices like 25% smaller,” another commenter claimed.

Shrinkflation has been a hot topic of discussion on TikTok for quite some time. A plethora of viral videos have warned viewers about products that have quietly been downsized.

For instance, a shopper at Costco recently discovered her Dove deodorant multipack had gone down from five to four deodorants. They accused the company of “tricking” customers by maintaining the same packaging size.

Meanwhile, Tampax faced controversy over allegations that it is shrinking its tampons. The controversy was sparked by a viral TikTok video comparing the size of old and new tampons.

In another viral video, a TikToker put McDonald’s on blast for what she perceived as a significant reduction in the size of its Big Mac patties.

