Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Walmart customers getting locked in a store overnight, a man who went viral for claiming he went on a date with Trump’s VP pick JD Vance in 2001, a Wells Fargo customer warning others about a new scam, and how a certain group of people had a meltdown because the U.S. Olympic beach volleyball team wore leggings instead of bikini bottoms.
After that, we’ve got a timely edition of “Meme History” for you.
See you next week!
— A.W.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🔒 WTF
‘I would be suing’: Walmart customers say workers locked them in for shopping after hours
Can you imagine a trip to Walmart becoming an overnight stay? That’s what seems to be happening in a viral video making the rounds on TikTok lately.
👀 VIRAL POLITICS
‘I was not going to take one for the team’: Man claims he went on Applebee’s date with JD Vance in 2001
In an interview with the Daily Dot, @ColbyCake says that while he initially tried to dissuade himself of the possibility that his date way back when was Vance, he’s now “99% sure” he met the Republican vice presidential candidate at an Applebee’s in 2001.
💸 SCAMS
‘I’m literally crying outside of Wells Fargo right now’: Customer issues warning to people who bank with Wells Fargo
A distraught Wells Fargo customer is hoping her viral video prevents what happened to her from happening to others.
🏐 OLYMPICS
Dudes melt down over U.S. Olympic beach volleyball women wearing leggings instead of bikini bottom
The lack of bikini-clad beach volleyball athletes at the Paris Olympics is sending certain social media users into a meltdown.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Kamala Harris Coconut Tree Memes
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
☕ In response to Starbucks’ in-app offers of four drinks for $20, one TikTok user uploaded a skit showing how he thinks the coffee company’s frequent deals stress out employees.
😲 A mother accused a Chick-fil-A manager of berating her 6-year-old daughter by body-shaming her and then kicking her off of the kid’s play area.
💄 Here are the four beauty products you should avoid at T.J. Maxx, according to an esthetician.
🌮 A woman was confused as to why Taco Bell was running such a good deal on their Veggie Build Your Own Cravings box. “Don’t question it,” viewers told her.
🛒 Stores nationwide are slowly removing and restricting self-checkouts. And the retail discount store, Five Below, is one of them.
🦟 A woman’s warning about what happens if you don’t use bug spray went viral recently.
👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.
🤳 Today’s Viral Video
A reporter shut down a drunk on-air heckler in the most savage way ever.