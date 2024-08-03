We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Walmart customers getting locked in a store overnight , a man who went viral for claiming he went on a date with Trump’s VP pick JD Vance in 2001, a Wells Fargo customer warning others about a new scam , and how a certain group of people had a meltdown because the U.S. Olympic beach volleyball team wore leggings instead of bikini bottoms.

After that, we’ve got a timely edition of “Meme History” for you.

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Can you imagine a trip to Walmart becoming an overnight stay ? That’s what seems to be happening in a viral video making the rounds on TikTok lately.

➤READ MORE

In an interview with the Daily Dot, @ColbyCake says that while he initially tried to dissuade himself of the possibility that his date way back when was Vance, he’s now “99% sure” he met the Republican vice presidential candidate at an Applebee’s in 2001.

➤READ MORE

A distraught Wells Fargo customer is hoping her viral video prevents what happened to her from happening to others .

➤READ MORE

The lack of bikini-clad beach volleyball athletes at the Paris Olympics is sending certain social media users into a meltdown .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Kamala Harris Coconut Tree Memes

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ In response to Starbucks’ in-app offers of four drinks for $20, one TikTok user uploaded a skit showing how he thinks the coffee company’s frequent deals stress out employees .

😲 A mother accused a Chick-fil-A manager of berating her 6-year-old daughter by body-shaming her and then kicking her off of the kid’s play area.

💄 Here are the four beauty products you should avoid at T.J. Maxx , according to an esthetician.

🌮 A woman was confused as to why Taco Bell was running such a good deal on their Veggie Build Your Own Cravings box. “ Don’t question it ,” viewers told her.

🛒 Stores nationwide are slowly removing and restricting self-checkouts . And the retail discount store, Five Below, is one of them.

🦟 A woman’s warning about what happens if you don’t use bug spray went viral recently.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

A reporter shut down a drunk on-air heckler in the most savage way ever.