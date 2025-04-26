Husband films wife during Boston Marathon. Then he forgets to stop recording and captures what her family really thinks as she runs by

A man filmed a personal video of a boilerplate moment that thousands of Americans experience annually. Then he left the phone recording.

It was supposed to be a short clip for the family group chat. The moment a loved one runs by you during a marathon. Let’s be honest: It’s a deeply personal life milestone historically captured with unremarkable camerawork.

Yet in a video that’s viral on Reddit, a husband inadvertently filmed his wife’s family’s reactions to seeing her run by them during the Boston Marathon.

“She was so happy!” a female relative says.

“Wow! I mean wow!” a male relative says.

“That is freaking crazy,” another adds.

There’s an empathic “go Mom!” in there too.

It’s less what was literally said and more the general sense of extended wonder that caused the video to rise to the top of the Reddit home page this weekend. The candid video likewise shows unconditional love. Plus it’s relatable.

“My family forgot to stop recording after mile 25 and THIS is the audio they unknowingly captured,” the runner, a woman named Kayla, wrote on her post.

“This is exactly why I go to the marathon every year and cheer for the runners even when I don’t know anybody running,” a Reddit viewer commented. “It’s like the ONE sporting event where everyone is rooting for everyone and the positivity and fun is just overwhelming in an amazing way. It’s right at the point in the year when the weather is getting nicer and it’s just an unbelievably happy day for everyone in Boston.”

The marathon took place on Monday. About 32,000 people ran it, per CBS News.

