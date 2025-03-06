‘No more’: Woman says her lettuce keeps going bad. Then she tries this paper towel trick

Keeping your salad fresh might feel impossible sometimes—but it doesn’t have to be that way. TikToker Ashlee Fisher (@hairbyashleef) has gone viral after sharing the surprising solution to this problem, and it ain’t expensive.

“So, something that my grandma taught me years ago, that I thought everyone knew so I never shared it, is how to keep your salad fresh,” she began. “Literally, paper towels.” She then demonstrated how she uses a paper towel to freshen up her salad. She gets the container and places the towel on top of the salad and then stores it upside down so the paper towel side is on the bottom.

“It keeps it dry,” she said. “It keeps them from getting all moldy and brown, and this literally will double the amount of time you can keep your salad in the fridge. It’s amazing.”

In the comments section, she added that you should change out the towel every 3-5 days to maintain freshness. The video has been viewed 92,000 times, and Fisher didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

@hairbyashleef A life hack i learned that has stuck with me – no more wasted lettuce! ♬ original sound – Ashlee Fisher

Commenters as a whole were grateful for Fisher’s life hack. “Tell your grandmother I owe her my life,” one wrote. “Now I’ll have the courage to buy one of these greens tubs again,” another shared. While a third declared, “YES MA’AM. I have a tortoise and he eats A TON of greens and this is the only way I can save my wallet!”

Other commenters also shared their own life hacks to help keep their greens fresh. One wrote: “I do top and bottom with paper towels.”

“For whole heads of lettuce, wrap it in aluminum foil!” another advised. “Keeps it fresh for over a month.” While a third suggested that, instead, you “wrap a head of lettuce or cabbage in paper towels” and “change it out every couple days.”

According to Cosmo Appliances, there are two main reasons why adding paper towels to your greens is beneficial. The first is because the towels absorb any excess moisture from the salad, which in turn helps to increase the item’s shelf life. The second reason is that, by absorbing the excess moisture, the salad doesn’t get soggy and maintains its crisp texture.

