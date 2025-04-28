Nathan Fielder starts backlash against Paramount+ after Nazi-themed ‘The Rehearsal’ episode drops

Nathan Fielder is best known for his satirical comedy productions where the obvious isn’t always so obvious—and sometimes, it gets him into trouble. A new episode from the second season of his show The Rehearsal, where he subtly compares interactions between himself and streaming platform Paramount+ to Nazi Germany, left many questioning the ethics of the media conglomerate. The controversy surrounds the removal of an episode from another Fielder series, which Paramount producers felt had ties to antisemitism.

Variety reporter Ethan Shanfield posted about the controversy on his X account (@ethanshanfeld) shortly after the episode aired.

“Paramount+ erased the Summit Ice episode of ‘Nathan for You’ due to ‘sensitivitie’” around antisemitism,” he wrote in the caption of his post, which linked to his article. “So, Nathan Fielder depicted the streamer as Nazis in ‘The Rehearsal.’ Sources say Paramount+ was not given a heads up.”

The post also included four images from the episode, many of which show Paramount’s iconic mountaintop logo, set within what closely resembles World War II locations, uniforms, and maps. It has over 354K views, 12K likes, 1.7 saves, 810 reshares, and 34 comments.

X user @iLikeAza even posted an image from their Paramount+ app, which shows the Summit Ice episode is indeed unavailable on the platform. “Had to see it for myself, they wrote in the comments.

Why did The Rehearsal make Nazi references?

The episode, “Star Potential,” aired on April 27, 2025, via HBO’s streaming channel Max. It is the second episode of the second season, following the premiere episode, which focused on communication between pilots, copilots, and personal relationships between them.

The episode focused on an issue related to Fielder’s first series, Nathan for You, and how Paramount+, which streams the show, removed an episode based on what a source for Variety referred to as a “standards review.”

When Fielder inquired with Paramount+ as to the reason behind the takedown, the media company responded that “‘Paramount+ Germany became uncomfortable with what they called anything that touches on antisemitism in the aftermath of the Israel/Hamas attacks.’” The other regions where Paramount+ streams followed suit.

The episode dives deeper into the controversial takedown, and Fielder plays on the show’s premise of rehearsing scenarios ahead of time to feel more relaxed about a potential confrontation with Paramount+ over the ordeal. Many in the comments pointed out the striking similarities Fielder used to tell his side of the story, that felt eerily similar to Nazi paraphernalia.

“The massive flags in the war room, the spreading of the blue shading out from Germany on the map, unbelievable,” wrote X user @ponieboy_ in the comments. “So good.”

“Why TF and I just now noticing the arm patches,” added X user @ShelovesTheBolt, sharing a closeup of a man in a black and silver uniform wearing a dark blue armband with the Paramount logo displayed upon it.

What is the Nathan Fielder ‘Summit Ice’ episode?

What was so controversial about the episode of Nathan for You that featured the Summit Ice brand that Paramount+ felt the need to remove it in the first place? The episode, entitled “Horseback Riding / Man Zone” aired on Oct. 22, 2015, but it was only in 2023 that the streaming company removed it from their platform.

In the episode, Fielder created a new outdoor apparel company called Summit Ice Apparel after discovering that a jacket brand he liked had ties to a Holocaust denier. The satire star worked with a rabbi to design the clothing, logos, and more, and used unconventional marketing tactics, including setting up a pop-up store, to promote it.

Fielder, who is Jewish, stated that the clothing was a Holocaust awareness brand, and that profits from sales of the products would be donated to Holocaust education facilities. Some feel Paramount+’s decision to remove the episode went against the messaging Fielder was trying to promote.

“Reminder; Summit Ice brand raises money for holocaust education to FIGHT antisemitism,” posted X user @meowmeowbeens. “He made the brand bc he found out the company his most beloved jacket came from had ties to antisemitism, so he distanced himself and started a brand of jackets that were for charity.”

What’s even more funny about this episode of #TheRehearsal is that Nathan has been plotting this ep since the Summit Ice Nathan for You was pulled from #ParamountPlus back in 2023…



“What’s even more funny about this episode of #TheRehearsal is that Nathan has been plotting this ep since the Summit Ice Nathan for You was pulled from #ParamountPlus back in 2023…” wrote X user @WillTheLandMan. “Well, Summit Ice put out a new line of clothes in 2023 with this new ‘about us’ on their site,” he added, with a screenshot from the Summit Ice website that feels even more satirical than the brand itself.

People are canceling their Paramount+ subscriptions

Fans of Fielder filled social media with threats of cancelling their Paramount+ subscriptions after watching the episode and learning of why the Nathan for You episode was removed.

“Time to cancel if not done already,” X user @tyboy66619 shared, including a screenshot of their cancellation process where, in the feedback section, they wrote, “What you did to Fielder is deplorable and absolutely transparent. Shame on you, hassling one of the only creators with something interesting to say.”

“Paramount Plus sucks,” wrote X user @tangypuppet39, sharing side-by-side screenshots of Nathan for You in Max and Paramount+. “I think I’ll cancel it and pay for Max full time now #TheRehearsal.”

Some noticed spooky parallels to the airing of The Rehearsal episode in the wake of another Paramount scandal: the controversial resignation of 60 Minutes’ executive producer Bill Owens, who felt pressure from the parent company based on changes made by President Donald Trump. The same night Fielder’s episode aired, correspondent Scott Pelley “went rogue” at the end of the April 27, 2025 broadcast of 60 Minutes, blasting Paramount “for interfering with the program’s coverage.”

“So Nathan Fielder was absolutely accurate in his portrayal of Paramount in the Rehearsal,” X user @LipjustLip wrote, resharing news of Pelley’s callout.

“Tonight’s Paramount Nazi episode on HBOs The Rehearsal hits different if you watched 60 Minutes earlier this evening,” added X user @skankyskunk47. “Nathan Fielder’s timing is impeccable.”

While many praised Fielder for his boldness, others knew his radical episode could come at a cost. The Curse, another show created by the satirical producer, premiered on Nov. 12., 2023 on Showtime (another Paramount-owned property). While popular, the show has not announced a renewal.

Some fans assumed this was the nail in the coffin.

“Soooo The Curse season two is not going to happen then lol,” wrote X user @AngelMTZ8A.

“So… um I don’t know if we’ll be getting another season of The Curse,” added X user @grantpaulsen20, sharing an image of the map scene from The Rehearsal. “Because tonight’s episode of #TheRehearsal might be the best thing I’ve ever seen from Nathan Fielder so far, what he shows us in this episode is absolutely insane. This show is just on another level.”

