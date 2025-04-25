Liberals online are mocking President Donald Trump’s designated third-row seat for Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, given its position directly next to the bathroom.

It raises the question: Was he given poor position because of the memes claiming Vice President JD Vance killed the Pope (which he (most assuredly) did not)?

Vatican tradition dictates that high-ranking figures in the Catholic Church and Catholic royals get the top seating, followed by non-Catholic royals in the second row.

After them come world leaders. Any potential proximity to the restroom is likely to be a coincidence, as the Vatican typically seats delegations in alphabetical order in French.

But those traditions have done little to curb mockery online over Trump’s lack of a front-row spot.

“Trump to be in third-tier seats at Pope Francis’s funeral,” laughed one account on X.

“That was probably in the Pope’s last instructions. Right after don’t let JD anywhere near me,” quipped another commenter.

“Trump in the backseat gonna cry about it,” mocked someone else.

Trump in the backseat gonna cry about it. pic.twitter.com/JxGSrRbqOZ — Jeremy H🇺🇸 (@jeremyfromga) April 24, 2025

“He probably requested it so he won’t poop himself,” wrote someone else in response to one viral post that falsely claimed other world leaders would have first-row seats.

“Trump in the third row at the Pope’s funeral, near the bathroom? Karma’s got a front-row seat! Maybe they heard about his Notre Dame-diaper disaster,” another account mused, referencing a popular but wholly unverified left-wing rumor that Trump had a bathroom accident during the ceremony for the reopening of Notre Dame.

“Given the well known toilet problems of Donald Trump The Vatican – by locating his seat for the service near the bathroom – is an act of thoughtful compassion,” echoed another critic.

Others pointed out that Trump mocked former President Joe Biden’s poor position at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

“@POTUS @realDonaldTrump Is NOT going to be happy about his seats at the funeral of Pope Francis. Especially after mocking Joe Biden for where he was seated at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. tRUMP said if he was President he would have been sat nearer the front. DELUDED,” wrote an account.

But some just thought he shouldn’t be there at all.

“He shouldn’t even be allowed in the Vatican,” concluded someone else.

