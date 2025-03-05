‘This is not my car, y’all’: Woman uses key fob to unlock her Nissan Sentra. It unlocks someone else’s car

When you hit the “unlock” button on your car, you would hope that your car unlocks. And, crucially, no other cars unlock in the process.

However, as the internet has revealed time and time again, the unlock mechanism on a vehicle is more complicated than one might think. For example, one TikTok user claimed that her Mitsubishi key fob opened two cars at the same time, while others have lamented the issues of relying on a key fob for entry to one’s car.

Now, a Nissan owner on TikTok has the internet talking after revealing her peculiar issue.

What happened when this woman tried to unlock her car?

In a video with over 63,000 views, TikTok user Ivory (@thecoloriivory) shows herself in the front seat of a car. The problem? It’s not her car.

“My keys to my Nissan just opened somebody else’s car, and I’m tired, but I got in this car,” she starts. “This is not my car, y’all.”

According to Ivory, the car that she got into was a different Nissan Sentra that looked similar. While her key fob allegedly opened the car, it was not her own vehicle, as evidenced by the fact that the keys did not work in the car. There was also an ID present in the vehicle that did not belong to Ivory.

Ivory concludes the video by walking to her own car, showing that it is, in fact, different.

“What is going on?” she concludes.

Can your key fob open someone else’s car?

While this is rare, it’s not impossible. As explained by ABC Action News in Tampa Bay, Florida, key fobs generally work using radio frequencies. Generally speaking, a key fob will send an encrypted code to your car that unlocks it.

Very rarely, this can unlock other cars, as noted by several internet users with similar experiences. Thankfully, resolving the issue is easy. One can simply go to their local dealership and have their car and key reprogrammed.

In the comments section, many users questioned why Ivory spent so much time in the other person’s car after realizing it was not her own. She responded, “I think i couldn’t believe it. I had no business getting back in that car lmao.”

Other commenters were simply freaked out by the possibility of this happening to them, while further users shared similar stories.

“This happened in Las Vegas years ago and I end up leaving my wallet in the car that wasn’t mine,” recalled a user. “I had to go back because I needed my id to fly back home.”

“My momma has done this before with her Lexus. she thought her car wouldn’t crank. she called a tow truck. lol…then realized,” stated another.

“That happened to me. I opened the door & had a jump scare because there was so much food & junk everywhere,” added a third. “I thought someone broke in & trashed it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nissan and Ivory via email.



