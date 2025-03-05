‘You guys don’t have tap?’: Shopper discovers little-known trick to bypass your PIN when swiping debit card

A TikTok creator has questions about the security of the “bypass PIN” option when swiping a debit card to pay for purchases.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with over 651,200 views, content creator Griffin Tomaino (@griffintomaino2) voices his concern about debit card owners being given the option to not use their PINs to confirm transactions.

“My mom texted me yesterday and she’s like, ‘Why do I have to put my PIN in for my debit card at a store if I can just hit bypass and then it doesn’t need any other information?’ And that got me thinking,” Tomaino recounts.

He argues that the bypass feature undermines the supposed security of having a debit card PIN number in the first place.

Advertisement

“It’s like logging into your computer and it asking for your password and you being like, ‘I’m good’ and it just letting you in anyway,” he says.

“Who made this [expletive] up?” Tomaino asks as the video ends.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers react with similar confusion and explanations of the bypass feature for debit cards.

Advertisement

“Genuinely good question I don’t know the answer to as a retail worker,” one viewer admitted.

The pin removes the money from your account immediately. Bypassing runs your debit as credit delaying the transaction,” a second viewer explained.

“You can’t bypass it if it’s over a certain amount. And for stores that offer cash back you need a PIN,” a third viewer added.

“PINs are usually used so the bank and the store knows you put the PIN in so that you can’t try and say someone else bought something,” yet another person offered.

Advertisement

What is a PIN Number?

A Personal Identification Number (PIN) is a numerical code used in electronic financial transactions. It is usually issued in association with payment cards and is meant to add additional security to an electronic transaction process. You can bypass your PIN number in some electronic transactions. Others, like withdrawing money from the ATM and getting cash back at a store, require it.

With this in mind, the option to bypass a PIN during an electronic transaction could be confusing to some cardholders. But a PIN bypass is still a safe transaction that requires authorization.

PIN transaction or PIN bypass: what’s the difference?

So what’s the difference between a PIN bypass transaction and a PIN transaction? One of the main differences is how the transactions are processed. An “online transaction” is deducted from your account immediately. An “offline transaction” is settled like credit transactions only when they are cleared through settlement. When you bypass entering a pin, an online debit transaction becomes an offline one.

Advertisement

Should I use PIN transactions or PIN bypass?

When you run your card as credit, a hold will show on your account for the purchase. The actual funds could take a few days to leave your account. For this reason, some people prefer to use PIN transactions to more accurately track their spending and available funds.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Griffin Tomaino via Instagram direct message for more information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.