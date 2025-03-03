Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Today’s top stories are about: A Starbucks customer who found an unwanted surprise in her drink, why a politician threatened Tucker Carlson’s life, one guest’s account of a harrowing Airbnb experience, and a dating coach’s controversial advice for men on first dates.
After that, Mikael’s got a safety tip for you in his “Your Password Sucks” column.
‘That can’t be an accident’: Starbucks customer orders matcha latte. Then they look inside the cup
“Starbucks I’m suing you,” a TikToker wrote on her video.
Dan Crenshaw caught on hot mic threatening to ‘kill’ Tucker Carlson
Despite being caught on camera, Crenshaw denied the accusation.
‘I’d love not to be murdered in my room’: Comedian ignored the Airbnb red flags—then things got terrifying
Comedian Kai Choyce recounted what he called “the true story of AirBNB and the Very Bad No Good Stay.”
‘I’m not the type’: Man reveals the one major way to tell that your Bumble match is just not feeling it
A self-styled dating coach’s advice proved divisive in the comments section.
By Mikael Thalen
Staff Reporter
How to spot this new PayPal email scam
Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
