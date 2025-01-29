‘It’s not hitting just right’: Expert says McDonald’s new straw makes the iconic Sprite taste different

Word on the street is that McDonald’s new straws don’t hit like they used to. This is troubling news considering how good the McDonald’s Sprite and Diet Coke is known to be.

Does the taste of these two cult classics really get altered by a new straw? Recently, the fast food chain has switched straws and customers aren’t pleased.

In a TikTok, with over 2M views, former McDonald’s corporate chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) reviews the new McDonald’s straw and he agrees with the backlash and this new straw isn’t cutting it.

Why did McDonald’s switch straws?

Haracz, a former McDonald’s corporate chef, speculates the switch in straws is for two reasons: Environmental concerns and cutting cost.

We all know the damage plastic has on the environment and this switch in straws follows the trend of reducing plastic usage worldwide.

In fact, many countries around the world opted out of plastic straws, even passing laws against them. That includes some United States jurisdictions.

Most of us can probably agree that paper straws are better for the planet. Unfortunately, this change does impact the drinking experience.

Will this move create more backlash for McDonald’s?

Simply put, yes. Customers aren’t fans of the new straws and Haracz said he understands why.

Haracz told Daily Dot, “I am willing to bet in the future, they may bring back their original straw due to consumer demand and the political landscape.”

Getting a milkshake has become more of a burden when the straw breaks after two sips. In addition, both Sprite and Diet Coke don’t hit the same with the new straws.

What did the viewers think about McDonald’s new straws?

Ultimately, many users in the comments said they have it worse in their home countries and didn’t offer much sympathy for U.S. consumers.

“In Europe, we have paper straws which get soggy after two sips,” one user complained.

“In Canada, we have paper straws at McDonald’s. Let me tell you, your flimsy straw is miles better than paper,” a second user added.

“Here in Spain they got rid of paper straws and now they’re using that kind of lid with a hole on it, but feels like cardboard,” one commented.

“Laughs in British,” a second user joked.

This TikTok has amassed more than 2M views and over 80.5K likes.

The Daily Dot has received a statement from @chefmikeharacz over email. Daily Dot has contacted McDonald’s over email.

