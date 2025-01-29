Advertisement
‘I’d love not to be murdered in my room’: Comedian ignored the Airbnb red flags—then things got terrifying

‘If you’ve ever seen an overpriced glorified hostel with zero bad reviews, this is most likely why.’

Screenshot of Bluesky user @kaicomedy.com's post that reads 'Remember the epic Zola Twitter thread? This is like that but in addition to a shifty white woman, there's a corporation leaving themselves jaw-droppingly vulnerable to a class action lawsuit. Plus, racism! Buckle up. This is the true story of AirBNB and the Very Bad No Good Stay. (1/42)' over an image of an Airbnb rental.
Comedian Kai Choyce recounted his experience with what can be described as an exceptionally poor Airbnb listing following a series of red flags before his stay, in what he called, “the true story of AirBNB and the Very Bad No Good Stay.”

BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'Remember the epic Zola Twitter thread? This is like that but in addition to a shifty white woman, there's a corporation leaving themselves jaw-droppingly vulnerable to a class action lawsuit. Plus, racism! Buckle up. This is the true story of AirBNB and the Very Bad No Good Stay.'
Red flags started appearing before he arrived at his Airbnb

He wrote, “I should’ve known something shady was up when they demanded off-platform contact info before I checked in, despite it being against AirBNB Terms Of Service. I said no…”

Screenshot of an Airbnb conversation with Kai Choyce's nine hosts. They ask him to provide two forms of alternate communication.
“Second Red Flag: The listing has not one, not two, but NINE co-hosts. At first you think, Oh dope — this listing has a Russian nesting doll of hosts, that must mean there’s always someone available to help! Oh sweet innocent me of yesteryear…”

Choyce went on, “Now we all know that some hosts don’t change the door code (or their sheets) between guests. I’ve had friends with belongings stolen at AirBNBs, and i am NOT paying to carry my valuables with me in a satchel every time I leave the room like I’m running away from home…”

BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'so the first thing I do is ask if I can have a unique code for my stay. Should be easy enough but for some reason they're super weird about it. When I get there the lock on the door isn't even a door lock, it's this:' with photos of an incorrectly-installed drawer code lock on a bedroom door.
“Yup, a cabinet/drawer latch. You know, the kind you use to make sure your toddler doesn’t accidentally drink Pine Sol. Imagine trusting your valuables to be safe in a room w/ a “lock” that anyone with a screwdriver can remove. Imagine sleeping in a room that anyone can lock from the outside.”

“I’m sure you’re thinking, but what about the bottom one, can’t you use that? NOPE, BECAUSE… They never gave me a key for it and none of the NINE co-hosts has one. Not even an *emergency* key. I’m talking to nine completely useless people like it’s the Supreme Court.”

BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'So what did they do instead of replacing the lock before I checked in? These mfs suggest that I: 1) USE A CREDIT CARD AS A KEY or 2) Pay to fix it myself.' with a screenshot of the conversation with the Airbnb hosts.
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'So now, I’m paying $100+ a night for a bedroom with a cabinet latch cosplaying as an exterior lock, PLUS a bonus lock with no key that works like this from the inside and can be opened with a credit card.' with a screenshot of a video of OP trying to lock the door from the inside.
“To clarify, I am *not* a fan of danger. Skydiving is a hell naw. The ocean and its hidden horrors are a hard pass. I unplug chargers before leaving the house to prevent electrical fires. I’m that dude.”

Airbnb hosts’ response to the issues

With all of these issues in mind, Choyce believed he was being reasonable in the requests he submitted to the Airbnb hosts and went on with his stay as normal.

Anyway, I alert the gaggle of hosts of the issues and assume the most urgent safety-related ones will be resolved without incident since a dead guest is a non-paying guest! Instead, as I come back to the building that night, I’m rushed by an off-leash, snarling white bull terrier,” he wrote. “The dog is leisurely trailed by a woman holding a half-empty wine bottle, who I soon learn is our esteemed co-host Sara. I back up into the street, exclaiming something to the affect of ‘Control thine canine!’

A true professional, Sara rolls her eyes and screams, ‘C’MON KYLE YOU’VE HAD EVERY COMPLAINT IN THE BOOK!!!’ My complaints so far:

1. I’d love to have more than one roll of toilet paper

2. I’d love to not inhale the black mold in the shower shared by 6+ people

3. I’d love a towel without someone else’s hair & dead skin on it

4. I’d love not to be murdered by strangers in my room

5. I’d love not to be murdered in the walkway by your dog

Sara was right, I was being unreasonable! Deciding that engaging me as a person was a beta move, Sara tried to appeal to me as a capitalist… ‘I’m losing money with your stay! I’m charging half my usual rate!’

Now I’m no accountant, but those two things seemed related. ‘You’re gonna give us a bad review now!’ Sara huffed, which was her way of asking if I was okay. In case you were wondering, she did finally leash her dog, but did not apologize. But don’t worry, she did tell the dog ‘YOU’RE EMBARRASSING ME!’ so it’s like she apologized to me, the black man she almost 1963-Birmingham-ed.

BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'Now usually good reviews are received by providing a good experience, but Sara was a proud nonconformist. Sure, there are HOTELS in this area with real locks and in-room showers that don't charge half as much, but do THEY come with free dog attacks?! I don't think so!!'
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'Anyway, I returned to my room, hoping that would be the end of it. Narrator: It was not. Because I'm a slow learner AND had the nerve to need to be out working the next day, I again mentioned the exterior 'lock' and my concern of easy access to the room.'
“There’s truly no way to paraphrase how insane her response was so I’ll just let you read these damn screenshots:”

Screenshot of a conversation with the Airbnb hosts, with OP showing them how the door lock should have been installed correctly.
Screenshot of a conversation with the Airbnb hosts, with OP showing them how the door lock should have been installed correctly. They accuse him of trying to figure out how to break into locked doors in their Airbnb.
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'Despite the aggressive and Weirder than Al accusation, I resign myself to letting it slide. But a few days later, that cheap latch FULLY stops locking. So now, my room has ZERO working locks and the harem of hosts leave me on read overnight like an ex who just texted 'U UP?'...'
Screenshot of a conversation with the Airbnb hosts, with OP requesting a backup key to secure his room for the rest of his stay, while the co-hosts ask him how he was trying to lock the door.
Screenshot of a conversation with the Airbnb hosts, with OP requesting a backup key to secure his room for the rest of his stay, while the co-hosts ask him how he was trying to lock the door.
Screenshot of a conversation with the Airbnb hosts, with the co-hosts telling him there is no way to lock the door. He tells them this is unacceptable behavior for an airbnb host.
“Fortunately, the next day they turn things around and graciously tell me I can either pay to fix it myself or leave,” he wrote.

Screenshot of a conversation with the Airbnb hosts.
Screenshot of a conversation with the Airbnb hosts. They offer for him to check out early after he explains everything that was wrong with the room, locks, and so on.
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'At this point I have no choice but to make like Mickey Mouse to AirBNB support. They decide that I deserve a refund, either because of the racism or the danger to my body or belongings (I honestly couldn't tell you which part of the nightmare cocktail resonated most).'
Airbnb hosts reply, asking Choyce to rebook with them

BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'Anyway, I check out early because Not too early for a DM from Sara though, apologizing for her behavior. Jk, she asks for a 5 ⭐️ review! *AND* the lead host ASKS ME TO REBOOK WITH THEM!! Reader, I died. I'm skeeting from the grave. Fast forward two weeks later...'
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'Sara also claims her 'handyman' needed to remove the door frame to get into the room. I wonder if he tried 'using a credit card to gently slide it open' first?' with the screenshot of co-host Ivan telling him to do just that.
“They also sent a photo of a curtain with what looks like a cigarette burn on it. Now reader, you will lose your shit, your mind, and your faculties when you see what Sara claims caused that burn.”

“We’ll get to that in a second, but this is probably a good a time as any to share my review:”

1 star Airbnb review of everything that was wrong with Kyle's stay at the Airbnb.
“Along with this reimbursement racket Sara’s cooked up (pun intended, you’ll see), she also posts the following review and review response on my page. My favorite part of her racist screed is how many stereotypes, dogwhistles, and buzzwords she managed to cram into a single paragraph:”

Screenshot of co-host Sara's response to Kyle's one-star Airbnb review of their property.
Screenshot of co-host Sara's review of Kyle's stay at their Airbnb property.
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, '
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'But then again, I know nothing about the culinary crack craft, what with my negative hours of experience and all. Maybe these pinprick pupils and demented smile know something I don’t.' with a screenshot of Sarah's profile photo.
What Choyce thought was finally a done deal led to multiple back-and-forth conversations with various AirBNB representatives, as the hosts continued to report his review and his account, and share evidence against Choyce that the comedian stated was fabricated.

Screenshot of a message from Airbnb Support saying that they reviewed his one-star review and removed it because it was a violation of their Reviews Policy.
BlueSky post about a terrible Airbnb experience. Text reads, 'At this point I'm dumbfounded. How did they gather THAT from what I wrote in my measured, factual review? I keep pressing and FINALLY the rep says one of the hosts sent them this screenshot, claiming it was a message from ME on WhatsApp:' with a blurry screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation.
Choyce ended the thread with a warning message to folks using Airbnb, writing, “So, if you’ve ever seen an overpriced glorified hostel with zero bad reviews, this is most likely why. They keep a stable of rotating virtual co-hosts and use the fake screenshot scam to remove negative reviews on benched profiles before rotating them back in as needed. Diabolical.”

In a response to the Daily Dot, Kai Choyce wrote:

AirBNB confirmed the host violated their discrimination policy, rejected their reimbursement request/confirmed no damage occurred during my stay, and confirmed that they submitted fake screenshots but have not removed them or their listings from the platform so there was essentially no consequence for their behavior.

I think it’s also a major violation of guest safety and privacy that hosts are automatically provided with guest phone numbers upon booking as opposed to using a relay/proxy service for phone contact like Uber/Doordash/etc do, it makes it way too easy for them to act on nefarious intent.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

