Dan Crenshaw caught on hot mic threatening to ‘kill’ Tucker Carlson

Right-wingers are lashing out at a Republican congressman after an apparent hot mic moment in which he mentioned killing controversial pundit Tucker Carlson.

“If I ever meet him, I’ll fucking kill him,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) muttered.

The brief comment came at the end of an interview with the conservative British news channel GB News, which published and later deleted a video of the remark.

🚨 The video of Dan Crenshaw saying he wants to “KlLL TUCKER CARLSON” has been deleted by the video’s author



WHY? Is Crenshaw threatening THEM too?



Regardless, here it is again. @DanCrenshawTX would HATE for it to go viral a second time 🤣 https://t.co/nsOiooW9Bg pic.twitter.com/HhTEgrJzFh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2025

During the interview, Crenshaw criticized Carlson’s opposition to U.S. aid being sent to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia.

The clip quickly went viral across right-wing circles on social media, sparking outrage and even calls for Crenshaw’s arrest from Carlson’s fans.

“That’s a threat, arrest him,” concluded one person on Truth Social.

“Oh my Dan that sounds like a threat wow maybe FBI needs to look into this!!!!” echoed someone else.

Other critics stopped short of calling for his arrest but demanded that he be removed from Congress.

“Dan Crenshaw sucks. Primary him. We thought the eye patch and Navy SEAL thing was cool, but he’s the worst,” mused one MAGA backer.

“Crenshaw joins the ranks of Ilhan Omar and needs to be booted out of Congress,” remarked someone else.

And on X, the clip caught the attention of some of the most well-known right-wingers on the platform.

“Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?” asked Elon Musk on Monday.

“Did you threaten to kill my friend [Tucker]?” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) prodded.

Crenshaw denied doing so in response, though his critics were quick to resurface the clip in the comment section.

Carlson, for his part, challenged Crenshaw to meet him face-to-face.

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address,” the ex-Fox News host hit back.

