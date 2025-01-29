‘These are brand-new’: Woman washes towels she got from Amazon. Then she tries to dry them

Buying basic household items should be a straightforward task, but that’s not always the case—especially when you shop online.

Featured Video

As TikTok user Taunya (@t.cucumber) recently shared, the results can be a mixed bag. Her video, which has racked up over 62,200 views at the time of writing, left viewers questioning whether buying towels from platforms like Amazon is worth the risk.

“This is what happens when you buy towels off of Amazon,” Taunya begins.

What’s wrong with Amazon towels?

In the clip, she shows what happened after she tossed a new set of towels into her dryer.

Advertisement

“This thing has been going for over an hour, and hasn’t shut off,” she says, “So I’m wondering why, what’s going on?”

When she opens the dryer, the source of the problem is clear: An enormous pile of fluff has collected at the bottom of the machine.

“That’s like a whole sheep,” she jokes, pulling out what looks like the remains of an entire towel. She inspects the towels to see if there’s a hole but doesn’t find anything. “These are brand new, brand new towels,” she says, still in disbelief. “Have you guys ever experienced this? This is insane.”

How to pick good quality towels when shopping online

According to experts, not all towels are created equal, and there are some key things to keep in mind before making your purchase.

Advertisement

Start with the material: Cotton towels, especially ones labeled 100% Egyptian or Turkish cotton, are usually a safe bet for durability and softness. These types of cotton have longer fibers, which make the towels less likely to shed.

Another detail to look out for is the towel’s grams per square meter (GSM). A higher GSM number—ideally 600 to 900—means the towel is thicker, denser, and more absorbent. Lower GSM towels may feel light and airy but are often less durable and prone to shedding.

How to properly dry new towels

Even the best quality towels need proper care to keep them looking and feeling great.

Advertisement

When you buy new towels, experts suggest washing them first to remove any chemical finishes or excess fibers left from manufacturing. Additionally, they recommend using a gentle detergent and avoiding fabric softeners as they can coat the fibers and reduce absorbency.

As for drying, it’s best to use a low or medium heat setting to prevent the fibers from weakening, and not overcrowding, a mistake the TikToker might’ve made. Tossing in a couple of dryer balls can help fluff them up while reducing drying time.

In the comments, users suggested Taunya had too many towels in the dryer. Others found the situation amusing.

Advertisement

“How many you got in there?” criticized one user. “First wash of any new towels will shed a lot. No matter where they came from.”

“That’s quite a bit of towels in there,” similarly wrote another. “It will do this the first few times they’re dried. Try taking a few towels out and do fewer at a time.”

“You got a new towel?” joked a third.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taunya and Amazon via email for official comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.