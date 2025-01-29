‘What does this meannn????’: Customer places online order from Ulta. Then she opens the box and sees what’s inside

This woman got something weird in her Ulta package and got scared. Viewers say there’s a logical explanation.

Ulta package surprise

TikToker Taya (@taya029) shared that she placed an order from Ulta, the popular beauty retailer, but was surprised by what was inside. Her video has more than 316,000 views.

As soon as Taya opened the box, she knew something was off. There was mint and white polka dot tissue paper in the box. That is not at all consistent with Ulta’s pink and orange branding.

Right under the tissue paper was a lone pink Prada heel that was obviously used based on the marking on the underside of the shoe. “Don’t ask me if it’s real. I have no idea,” she says.

“Help im scared ULTA WTF,” the text overlay of Tayla’s video reads.

Taya does show that the rest of her order is at the bottom of the box.

“I don’t know what to do, is this weird?” she questions.

It’s a set up?

In a follow-up video, Taya says her mind immediately went to the thought that someone was trying to get her or set her up in some way.

“This is a message,” Taya assumes.

That’s when she put on the gloves because, she says, she was “freaking out.”

“I showed my mom, and she thought the same thing. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m not crazy, like this could be a possibility,’” Taya adds.

It wasn’t until she saw people’s rationalizations in the comment section that she started to calm down, she continues.

But Taya points out that the second part of her order is coming in, and she’s wondering if the other shoe will be in there.

“That’s ThredUp tissue paper, so guessing your box got damaged as did the ThredUp box and the post office repackaged incorrectly,” the most thorough theory read.

“Ulta is like a return site for some packages (idk why lmao) maybe the employees got confused,” a person said.

“Free gift with purchase?” another joked.

“Only one shoe?! Your package was definitely opened at some point. Some poor girl only has one shoe!” a commenter noted.

What is ThredUp?

ThredUp is a popular online secondhand retailer, kind of like an online thrift store. You can buy and sell used clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Part of what makes ThredUp an attractive platform to some people is that you can send your clothes to it. And ThredUp will handle listing, pricing, and shipping.

This is much easier on the seller’s side. Sites like Depop and eBay have you do that part of the work yourself.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taya for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Ulta and ThredUp via email.

