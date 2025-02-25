Newsletter: 😛 🦶 Trump licking Musk’s feet video hack

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: How a government agency’s TVs were hacked to play a fake video of Trump licking Elon Musk’s feet, a Delta passenger complaining about what TSA did to her food, a woman asking the internet for advice after calling off her engagement, and an explainer of the “accidentally became important at work” meme.
After that, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at CPAC, with our Investigations Editor Claire‘s “Reporter’s Notebook” column.
See you tomorrow!
— A.W.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🦶 FAKE
Government agency TVs hacked—to play AI video of Trump licking Musk’s feet
A video generated with artificial intelligence (AI) that shows President Donald Trump kissing the feet of Elon Musk played on Monday inside the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
✈️ VIRAL
‘This is so trifling’: Delta passenger gets home after flight. Then she sees what TSA did to her food
This airport situation is frankly quite disturbing and feels like a huge personal violation. What would you do in this situation?
🥴 WTF
‘You escaped’: Woman calls off engagement after fiancé won’t stop saying she’ll ‘give him a baby’
A woman on Reddit says that she ended her engagement because her fiancé kept saying she’d “give him a baby” after she told him to stop.
💼 MEMES
The ‘accidentally became important at work’ meme of corporate dread, explained
The accidentally became important at work meme succinctly portrays the dread of being put in charge of assignments or projects at work.
We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.
By Claire Goforth
Investigations Editor
Behind-the-scenes at CPAC, the conservative safe space
Reporter’s Notebook is a behind-the-scenes look at how stories get published at the Daily Dot. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🍫 Your favorite sweet treats are about to get more expensive, but it’s not the sweets makers’ fault.
🥩 Before you jump on a generous deal on “pre-seasoned” meat at the grocery store, one shopper says you might want to consider why the product is on sale in the first place.
🚰 Viewers of this viral video are divided after a Starbucks barista revealed a new policy change for water.
🍔 Have you ever noticed that the McDonald’s Big Mac isn’t hot right after picking up your order?
🧽 A woman is going viral after sharing a little-known hack for Dawn dish soap.
👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.
📝 Question of the Day
Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.
WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MORE BEHIND-THE-SCENES CONTENT LIKE ‘REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK’?
To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.
🎶 Now Playing: “Witching Hour” by In This Moment 🎶