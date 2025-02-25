Newsletter: 😛 🦶 Trump licking Musk’s feet video hack

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: How a government agency’s TVs were hacked to play a fake video of Trump licking Elon Musk’s feet , a Delta passenger complaining about what TSA did to her food , a woman asking the internet for advice after calling off her engagement, and an explainer of the “ accidentally became important at work ” meme.

After that, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at CPAC, with our Investigations Editor Claire‘s “Reporter’s Notebook” column.

A video generated with artificial intelligence (AI) that shows President Donald Trump kissing the feet of Elon Musk played on Monday inside the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This airport situation is frankly quite disturbing and feels like a huge personal violation. What would you do in this situation?

A woman on Reddit says that she ended her engagement because her fiancé kept saying she’d “give him a baby” after she told him to stop.

The accidentally became important at work meme succinctly portrays the dread of being put in charge of assignments or projects at work.

By Claire Goforth

Investigations Editor

Behind-the-scenes at CPAC, the conservative safe space

Reporter's Notebook is a behind-the-scenes look at how stories get published at the Daily Dot.

🍫 Your favorite sweet treats are about to get more expensive, but it’s not the sweets makers’ fault.

🥩 Before you jump on a generous deal on “pre-seasoned” meat at the grocery store, one shopper says you might want to consider why the product is on sale in the first place.

🚰 Viewers of this viral video are divided after a Starbucks barista revealed a new policy change for water.

🍔 Have you ever noticed that the McDonald’s Big Mac isn’t hot right after picking up your order?

🧽 A woman is going viral after sharing a little-known hack for Dawn dish soap.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

