Ex-McDonald’s corporate chef reveals the real reason your Big Mac isn’t served hot—and this little-known trick to getting a hot one

Have you ever noticed that the Big Mac isn’t hot right after picking up your order?

The Big Mac is arguably McDonald’s most iconic burger so you would think the burger would be served hot.

In a TikTok with more than 515,600 views, Chef Mike (@chefmikeharacz) reveals why Big Macs aren’t hot when they get served. But here’s how you can order to get one hot.

So how come Big Macs aren’t served hot?

There are a variety of reasons why the Big Mac isn’t hot when served. Mainly it comes down to the prep of the sandwich and the storage of the ingredients, per Chef Mike.

To begin, the patties used for Big Macs are not cooked when ordered, he says. The Big Mac patties sit in the UHC (universal holding cabinet) where they are held warm. These patties sit in the cabinet for extended periods of time and will not be as hot compared to patties taken directly off the grill.

The former McDonald’s chef also mentions that these patties are supposed to be discarded after a certain amount of time but not all restaurants will do this. If the restaurant holds onto these patties longer to save a few pennies, the patties will dry up and get dehydrated.

Getting a dehydrated patty isn’t the only thing to worry about unfortunately. Now let’s take a look at the other ingredients storage.

The cheese used for Big Macs is ambient room temperature so the cheese can melt better. That’s not the only thing stored at room temperature. The famous Big Mac sauce is also ambient room temperature.

On top of this, they are adding refrigerated pickles and lettuce.

What about the buns? The buns are toasted when ordered but the warm buns cool off after a few seconds leaving the toaster.

Combining all of these factors together leaves the customer with a room temperature or possibly cold Big Mac.

So how do I get a hot Big Mac from McDonald’s?

Chef Mike told Daily Dot, “If you want a hot burger experience, order a Quarter Pounder and substitute the Big Mac ingredients.”

“I always ask for a Big Mac made with the Quarter Pounder beef patties… turns it into a gourmet burger. It’s only $2.00 more” one TikToker commenter added.

So next time you are at McDonald’s and want a hot sandwich, get the Quarter Pounder with the Big Mac ingredients.

What did the viewers think about the Big Mac?

“Burger King is piping hot. McDonald’s burgers are lukewarm. Always.” one commented.

“The big Mac is what made McDonald’s and yet they make it second rate,“ another commented.

“Ordering a Big Mac with quarter pounder patties is ELITE.” one added.

“Big Mac is big wack,” one joked.

We’ve contacted McDonald’s for comment.

